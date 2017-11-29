Meghan Markle’s 'childhood best friend' says 'Harry has fallen for her play'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s engagement has been announced and amid headlines about the couple’s wedding next year, one person said she saw it coming. The same person reportedly warned the prince to be cautious.

Ninaki Priddy, who was said to be Markle's childhood best friend, has said she was not shocked at all as it was like the US actress has been “planning this all her life,” Daily Mail reported. “She gets exactly what she wants and Harry has fallen for her play,” she added.

She also shared that Markle has always been fascinated by the royal family, and that she wants to become the 2.0 version of the late Princess Diana. She believes she will play her role ably.

Priddy and Markle reportedly met at a prestigious kindergarten in Hollywood and became close friends since then. The 36-year-old jewellery designer said everyone knew they were sisters and they would be hand in hand everywhere.

From an early age, Meghan appeared to have decided fame suited her. Her father Thomas was a lighting director on some American television shows like “Married with Children” and “General Hospital.” Recently, a photograph of young Markle posing for a photo outside Buckingham Palace made its way to the Internet.

Markle to apply for British citizenship

Markle, who comes from Los Angeles, will apply to become a British citizen after she marries Harry, the Kensington Palace has revealed. Since marrying a British citizen does not automatically entitle anyone to citizenship, the 36-year-old will go through the application process. And she will go through the process just like a normal citizen because royal sources want her application to be conducted “properly and officially.”

This was confirmed by Harry's communication's secretary, Jason Knauf. He said Markle would be compliant with the requirements of immigration.

“I can also say she intends to become a UK citizen and will go through the process of that, which some of you may know takes a number of years,” Knauf added. The bride-to-be will retain her US citizenship through that process.

Markle will also have to be baptised and confirmed in the Church of England for her church wedding. Baptism and confirmation are significant parts of the “journey of faith.”

As for Harry and Markle’s wedding date, the Kensington Palace said that information will be revealed at a later stage. The couple reportedly want the public to feel part of their day.