Meghan Markle reportedly wants her mother to accompany her to the altar

Prince Harry’s bride-to-be Meghan Markle reportedly has a request on their big day, and that is for her mother to walk her down the aisle. Her estranged sister, however, has dismissed the report and maintained that the US actress is not breaking tradition as she will have her father by her side when she marries the young royal.

US Weekly magazine reported that Markle, 36, wanted her mother Doria Ragland, 61 and a yoga teacher, to take over the role that normally goes to the father. Markle was said to have her heart set on walking to Harry at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on the arm of her mother, and that she was planning a few curveballs for the wedding.

In an interview with Glamour magazine, Markle named her mother as one of the women who has changed her life. It looked Harry and Doria are getting along well too with the price calling her “amazing” during an interview to mark their engagement.

A source close to the engaged pair told US Weekly that while they will be mindful of traditions and elders’ views, the “day of the wedding itself will certainly hold a few unconventional surprises.” “They want to involve their friends and family in as much as possible throughout the day.”

In most cases, modern brides choose both their parents to accompany them as they walk down the aisle to their future husband. Some prefer to be accompanied by their mothers if their fathers have passed away.

Even Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, had their fathers by their side on their big day. That means if Markle choose her mom to do the role, it would represent a break with tradition.

Samantha, Markle’s estranged sister, has reacted about the news, saying Doria walking Markle down the aisle is not true. She added their father, Thomas Markle, will be the one to do that. It remains unclear if Samantha will be invited to her sister’s wedding.

Recently, Thomas was reportedly asked to elaborate on his thoughts about the royal wedding, and he stated that his daughter and her fiancé are a “very good match” and that the prince was a “gentleman.” Harry reportedly got the chance to personally ask Markle’s father for her hand through a phone call and asked Ragland for her daughter’s hand in person. Thomas Markle, 73, is currently understood to be living in Mexico.