Markle on meeting royals: ‘It’s the family she's never had’, Harry says

By on
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
One of two official engagement photos released by Kensington Palace of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, at Frogmore House in Windsor, Britain December 21, 2017. Picture taken in the week commencing December 17, 2017. Alexi Lubomirski/Courtesy Of Kensington Palace/Handout via Reuters

US actress Meghan Markle had a "fantastic" time during her first Christmas with the royal family at Sandringham, according to her fiancé Prince Harry. He said his family is the “family she's never had” while he remained tight-lipped about who will be invited to his wedding.

Harry said Markle meeting his family had been fantastic and something she really enjoyed. "It's the family that, I suppose, she's never had,” he added.

On Christmas day, the “Suits” star joined Queen Elizabeth and other members of the royal family, walking arm-in-arm with Harry to the service at St Mary Magdalene Church. The royal family appeared to have enjoyed Markle’s presence too.

Harry said they loved having her there and that they had great fun staying with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Photos of Harry and Markle with Prince William and Kate Middleton have been all over the Internet after the Christmas service. Harry said they have also played with their kids.

In her Christmas message this year, the Queen said she was looking forward to welcoming new members of the family in 2018. A photo of Harry and Markle, whose engagement photos have been recently released, were shown.

Markle’s parents, Thomas Markle and Doria Ragland, separated when she was age six. Her father was a Hollywood lighting director while Ragland took a job as an air stewardess.

Her sister, fifty-two-year-old Samantha, has multiple sclerosis. They reportedly have not spoken for years.

Royal wedding guests list

Former US President Barack Obama was his latest special guest on his “Today” broadcast. When asked if he would be getting an invite for his big day, Harry said the guest list was yet to be decided.

Harry said they have not put the invite or the guest list together. He added he did not want to ruin the surprise. Harry and Obama were known to be good friends.

The Sun newspaper earlier reported that British government officials had urged the young royal not to invite the Obamas to his wedding over fear of angering US President Donald Trump. It remains unclear whether Trump would be invited to the royal wedding happening on May 2018.

In his interview with the prince, Obama has warned about the way people communicate through social media, saying it risks splintering society. The former POTUS did not mention Trump's name while he explained how social media can drive people apart. Among the dangers of the Internet, Obama pointed out, is that people could have different realities.

Related
Join the Discussion
Campaign to help stop customer abuse towards Australian workers this Christmas
Australia's king of retail malls, Frank Lowy, sells Westfield shopping centres
Australia's mining industry is looking positive for 2018: analyst
Fare increase in Melbourne: UberX drivers to charge $1.15 per kilometre
Post-Christmas bargain: Aussies sell unwanted gifts at eBay, Gumtre below retail price
Post-Christmas bargain: Aussies sell unwanted gifts at eBay, Gumtre below retail price
NAB customers to receive compensation for being overcharged interest on home loans
NAB customers to receive compensation for being overcharged interest on home loans
More Business
Jerusalem vote: Trump will be watching; US will take notes, says envoy
Christmas leaves Australian couples too busy to make love
Teenagers reportedly bashed, stabbed in Victoria as supposed attackers shouted 'Aussie scum'
Australian Isaac Emmanuel Roberts arrested in Indonesia for carrying drugs
Melbourne car ramming a ‘deliberate act’ but not treated as terrorism-related yet
Melbourne car ramming a ‘deliberate act’ but not treated as terrorism-related yet
Aussies are cutting down on basic necessities amid rising costs of living
Aussies are cutting down on basic necessities amid rising costs of living
More News
Brisbane International organisers confident Rafael Nadal, Andy Murray will play
NBA Trade News: Warriors could move JaVale McGee
Blake Griffin injury update: Clippers star to return this week
Novak Djokovic on forgettable 2017: 'A real roller-coaster ride'
Stephen Curry injury update: Warriors star on the brink of comeback
Stephen Curry injury update: Warriors star on the brink of comeback
Los Angeles Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies live stream: Watch NBA online
Los Angeles Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies live stream: Watch NBA online
More Sports
Best 2017 Australian video games you might have missed
RPG Steam sale: Fanatical bundle offers 8 role-playing games for US$2.49
‘Oxenfree’ costs zero dollars as part of GOG Winter Sale
US baby conceived only a year after her mother was born
Best video games to play if you hate Christmas
Best video games to play if you hate Christmas
'The Witcher 3' Xbox One X update adds 4K support
'The Witcher 3' Xbox One X update adds 4K support
More Life
'NCIS' season 15 episode 12 'Dark Secrets' spoilers
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8 spoilers: Major character death
‘Outlander’ season 4: Jamie and Claire’s new life
'Coronation Street' Dec. 26-29 spoilers [VIDEOS]
'The Bold and the Beautiful' Dec. 27-28 spoilers: Steffy discovers the truth
'The Bold and the Beautiful' Dec. 27-28 spoilers [VIDEOS]
'Star Wars: The Last Jedi': Mark Hamill regrets expressing doubts in public
‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’: Mark Hamill compliments Rian Johnson
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car