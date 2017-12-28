Markle on meeting royals: ‘It’s the family she's never had’, Harry says

One of two official engagement photos released by Kensington Palace of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, at Frogmore House in Windsor, Britain December 21, 2017. Picture taken in the week commencing December 17, 2017.

One of two official engagement photos released by Kensington Palace of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, at Frogmore House in Windsor, Britain December 21, 2017. Picture taken in the week commencing December 17, 2017. Alexi Lubomirski/Courtesy Of Kensington Palace/Handout via Reuters

US actress Meghan Markle had a "fantastic" time during her first Christmas with the royal family at Sandringham, according to her fiancé Prince Harry. He said his family is the “family she's never had” while he remained tight-lipped about who will be invited to his wedding.

Harry said Markle meeting his family had been fantastic and something she really enjoyed. "It's the family that, I suppose, she's never had,” he added.

On Christmas day, the “Suits” star joined Queen Elizabeth and other members of the royal family, walking arm-in-arm with Harry to the service at St Mary Magdalene Church. The royal family appeared to have enjoyed Markle’s presence too.

Harry said they loved having her there and that they had great fun staying with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Photos of Harry and Markle with Prince William and Kate Middleton have been all over the Internet after the Christmas service. Harry said they have also played with their kids.

In her Christmas message this year, the Queen said she was looking forward to welcoming new members of the family in 2018. A photo of Harry and Markle, whose engagement photos have been recently released, were shown.

Markle’s parents, Thomas Markle and Doria Ragland, separated when she was age six. Her father was a Hollywood lighting director while Ragland took a job as an air stewardess.

Her sister, fifty-two-year-old Samantha, has multiple sclerosis. They reportedly have not spoken for years.

Royal wedding guests list

Former US President Barack Obama was his latest special guest on his “Today” broadcast. When asked if he would be getting an invite for his big day, Harry said the guest list was yet to be decided.

Harry said they have not put the invite or the guest list together. He added he did not want to ruin the surprise. Harry and Obama were known to be good friends.

The Sun newspaper earlier reported that British government officials had urged the young royal not to invite the Obamas to his wedding over fear of angering US President Donald Trump. It remains unclear whether Trump would be invited to the royal wedding happening on May 2018.

In his interview with the prince, Obama has warned about the way people communicate through social media, saying it risks splintering society. The former POTUS did not mention Trump's name while he explained how social media can drive people apart. Among the dangers of the Internet, Obama pointed out, is that people could have different realities.