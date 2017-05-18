'Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' season 4 finale: Ghost Rider rejoins team, tracks down Aida; ‘out of this world’ fan experience teased

“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” put a great finish to a fantastic season with an awesome episode as it managed to tie down the many elements. In its signature Marvel style, and just to keep fans constantly looking forward to something, they also managed to put in a cliffhanger.

The return of Robbie Reyes (Gabriel Luna) shifted the tone of the fourth season back to how it felt in the earlier parts. This also shows how things have changed during his absence. Some would say that the Framework arc would still remain as season 4’s highest point, even though the finale was well executed. Some supernatural and technological elements just allowed action sequences that some viewers thought they might never see, but happened anyway.

Ghost Rider could be one of the most loved characters who have ever joined the team in “Marvels Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” Fans have always wanted him back -- and everyone back at ABC listened. In the season finale, Ghost Rider again joined the Framework arc and this led to a peek into what season 5 might bring everyone.

Ghost Rider’s return was unexpected. It was not immediate or quiet either. He lashed out at Aida for seizing the Darkhold. Although Robbie was able to decapitate one of the LMDs, Aida teleported before he could look deep into her soul.

Viewers might remember why Ghost Rider was in “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” to begin with. After signing a pact with the devil himself, he left when he thought his mission was over. The show proceeded to a really twisted LMD arc and just before the season would end, it appeared Ghost Rider would be joining forces with them again to combat a greater evil. How he will help the entire team in season 5 remains to be seen.

Despite worrying about what Elena Satine (Lorelei) has gotten herself into the Framework and not being aware that Anton Ivanov (Zach McGowan) has been busy framing Daisy Johnson (Chloe Bennet) all this time, Phil Coulson (Clark Gregg) and the team had gleaned that Robbie was back on track, writes TV Line. When they met up with him, he explained that tracking down Aida was quite easy for him because in her new form, she is made of the same material as of that of the Darkhold.

“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” airs on ABC in the US. In Australia, it airs on SyFy.