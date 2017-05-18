'Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' season 4 finale: Ghost Rider rejoins team, tracks down Aida; ‘out of this world’ fan experience teased

Original air date on ABC: Tuesdays
By @nessdoctor on
Agents of SHIELD
The Agents are back and ready for action! Facebook/Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. official

“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” put a great finish to a fantastic season with an awesome episode as it managed to tie down the many elements. In its signature Marvel style, and just to keep fans constantly looking forward to something, they also managed to put in a cliffhanger.

The return of Robbie Reyes (Gabriel Luna) shifted the tone of the fourth season back to how it felt in the earlier parts. This also shows how things have changed during his absence. Some would say that the Framework arc would still remain as season 4’s highest point, even though the finale was well executed. Some supernatural and technological elements just allowed action sequences that some viewers thought they might never see, but happened anyway.

Ghost Rider could be one of the most loved characters who have ever joined the team in “Marvels Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” Fans have always wanted him back -- and everyone back at ABC listened. In the season finale, Ghost Rider again joined the Framework arc and this led to a peek into what season 5 might bring everyone.

Ghost Rider’s return was unexpected. It was not immediate or quiet either. He lashed out at Aida for seizing the Darkhold. Although Robbie was able to decapitate one of the LMDs, Aida teleported before he could look deep into her soul.

Viewers might remember why Ghost Rider was in “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” to begin with. After signing a pact with the devil himself, he left when he thought his mission was over. The show proceeded to a really twisted LMD arc and just before the season would end, it appeared Ghost Rider would be joining forces with them again to combat a greater evil. How he will help the entire team in season 5 remains to be seen.

Despite worrying about what Elena Satine (Lorelei) has gotten herself into the Framework and not being aware that Anton Ivanov (Zach McGowan) has been busy framing Daisy Johnson (Chloe Bennet) all this time, Phil Coulson (Clark Gregg) and the team had gleaned that Robbie was back on track, writes TV Line. When they met up with him, he explained that tracking down Aida was quite easy for him because in her new form, she is made of the same material as of that of the Darkhold.

“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” airs on ABC in the US. In Australia, it airs on SyFy.

Related
Join the Discussion
Telstra Wifi calling capability enabled for iPhone, Samsung Galaxy users
Manufacturers get $100-million fund as automotive producers leave Australia
Qantas crowned Australia’s most attractive employer
NT okays $800m Northern Gas Pipeline, Jemena poised to solve Australia's gas crisis
Microsoft says WannaCry ransomware must be a wake-up call for governments
Microsoft says WannaCry ransomware must be a wake-up call for governments
Gov't reveals cyber attack in Australian businesses is rising
Gov't reveals cyber attack in Australian businesses is rising
More Business
FDA to require restaurants to post nutritional info for their menu starting May 5
Melania Trump welcomes Queen Rania of Jordan, heads to an all-girls school
Pump hydro storage can help build 100 percent renewable energy grid
Study shows Western Australians are unhappiest at work; older, female employees are more satisfied
Egyptians unite after church bombing; Abdel Fatah el-Sisi declares state of emergency
Egyptians unite after church bombing; Abdel Fatah el-Sisi declares state of emergency
Trump to visit China; Xi approves 100-day trade talks plan
Trump to visit China; Xi approves 100-day trade talks plan
More News
Lakers Trade News: Teams calling about D'Angelo Russell after NBA Draft Lottery
2017 NBA Draft Lottery live stream: How it works, odds of Lakers losing Top-3 pick
Kaepernick, RG3 may be suiting up next season after all
WWE Extreme Rules to determine Brock Lesnar’s first Universal title opponent
Roger Federer pulled out of French open due to Rafael Nadal, says Todd Woodbridge
Roger Federer pulled out of French open due to Rafael Nadal, says Todd Woodbridge
Conor McGregor vs Floyd Mayweather nearly confirmed, mega bout to go down later this year
Conor McGregor vs Floyd Mayweather nearly confirmed, mega bout to go down later this year
More Sports
Australia to soon grow medical marijuana locally, believes expert
Cyber attack 2017: Aussies urged to update anti-virus software
Telstra to refund nbn customers not receiving promised speeds
Famed Nintendo titles ‘Legend of Zelda’ and ‘Pokemon’ getting mobile version soon
Apple Watch can now detect cardiac arrhythmia with 97 percent accuracy
Apple Watch can now detect cardiac arrhythmia with 97 percent accuracy
Spyslide webcam cover is super thin and practical; Small security device ships in July
Spyslide webcam cover: Features, price and release details
More Life
'Avengers: Infinity War' may introduce new generation of Avengers
Marvel may re-acquire film rights with 'Spider-Man: Homecoming'
James Gunn hints 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' release date
‘The Last Kingdom’: Exclusive interview with Alexander Dreymon
'13 Reasons Why' season 2: Here is what to expect from the story of Hannah Baker
'13 Reasons Why' season 2: What to expect
'Riverdale' season 1 finale spoilers: One more death possible after Jason Blossom murder revelation
One more character may not make it to the second season of 'Riverdale'
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car