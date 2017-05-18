'Justice League' movie reportedly subjected to major reshoots; studio insiders deny claims

"Justice League" hits theatres in November 2017
By @nessdoctor on
Justice League logo
"Justice League" official logo Facebook/justiceleagueofficial

Filmmakers always end up shooting more than what is necessary.  Since producers want to give viewers the best experience possible, it is not much of a surprise why almost every major blockbuster goes through reshoots.

If news of a reshoot hits the headlines, this only hints some new direction might be taken, if not a serious overhaul. This can happen when additional photography expands to additional scenes and the complete reworking of some parts of the movie. Or it could not be happening at all. 

This could be why viewers end up seeing completely different scenes once the full movie comes out. What they see and hear on a trailer might completely be absent or reworked once the finished product airs. This is particularly true with “Suicide Squad,” where a lot of viewers noticed a complete change in tone after the trailer was released.

Now, it seems to be happening with “Justice League,” at least according to various online reports. Nerdist says that despite “Batman vs. Superman” getting mixed reactions from viewers and critics, Warner Brothers decided to go ahead with the original plan for “Justice League.” Production began in April 2016 and ended October 2016. Shooting began in Leavesden, England and also took place in London, Los Angeles, Iceland and Scotland. The studio promised everyone that, unlike the previous film, this would be really fun and would be the kind of superhero movie that fans have been raving for.

An unconfirmed report has just surfaced that in the 17 months between the start of principal photography and the release, the entire film will have been actually remade twice. Since the movie had wrapped up production inOctober, it has been subject to several rewrites that have been carried out on the spot. There have also been reshoots in the spring. Some say that Warner Brothers has even already completely overhauled it.

In a report by The Wrap, however, the studio has denied have made any huge changes to the production. "There has been no additional photography to date on ‘Justice League,’ we have planned and will shoot additional pickups early summer," says an unnamed insider. 

The DC multiverse is one of the biggest things created since the invention of the wheel and sliced bread. These reshoots might make fans expect something very different from what they see in the trailers and the posters. This could also explain why production and shooting for “The Batman” standalone film with Ben Affleck has been pretty shaky and why there have been considerable delays in the start of production for “Aquaman.”

“Justice League” is set to hit the theatres in November 2017. Meanwhile, fans can anticipate the solo “Wonder Woman” movie in June, still starring Gal Gadot.

Related
Join the Discussion
Telstra Wifi calling capability enabled for iPhone, Samsung Galaxy users
Manufacturers get $100-million fund as automotive producers leave Australia
Qantas crowned Australia’s most attractive employer
NT okays $800m Northern Gas Pipeline, Jemena poised to solve Australia's gas crisis
Microsoft says WannaCry ransomware must be a wake-up call for governments
Microsoft says WannaCry ransomware must be a wake-up call for governments
Gov't reveals cyber attack in Australian businesses is rising
Gov't reveals cyber attack in Australian businesses is rising
More Business
FDA to require restaurants to post nutritional info for their menu starting May 5
Melania Trump welcomes Queen Rania of Jordan, heads to an all-girls school
Pump hydro storage can help build 100 percent renewable energy grid
Study shows Western Australians are unhappiest at work; older, female employees are more satisfied
Egyptians unite after church bombing; Abdel Fatah el-Sisi declares state of emergency
Egyptians unite after church bombing; Abdel Fatah el-Sisi declares state of emergency
Trump to visit China; Xi approves 100-day trade talks plan
Trump to visit China; Xi approves 100-day trade talks plan
More News
2017 NBA Draft Lottery live stream: How it works, odds of Lakers losing Top-3 pick
Kaepernick, RG3 may be suiting up next season after all
WWE Extreme Rules to determine Brock Lesnar’s first Universal title opponent
Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez singles out inconsistencies in Aaron Hernandez suicide
Conor McGregor vs Floyd Mayweather nearly confirmed, mega bout to go down later this year
Conor McGregor vs Floyd Mayweather nearly confirmed, mega bout to go down later this year
Lakers Trade News: Teams calling about D'Angelo Russell after NBA Draft Lottery
Lakers Trade News: Teams calling about D'Angelo Russell after NBA Draft Lottery
More Sports
Australia to soon grow medical marijuana locally, believes expert
Cyber attack 2017: Aussies urged to update anti-virus software
Telstra to refund nbn customers not receiving promised speeds
Famed Nintendo titles ‘Legend of Zelda’ and ‘Pokemon’ getting mobile version soon
Apple Watch can now detect cardiac arrhythmia with 97 percent accuracy
Apple Watch can now detect cardiac arrhythmia with 97 percent accuracy
Spyslide webcam cover is super thin and practical; Small security device ships in July
Spyslide webcam cover: Features, price and release details
More Life
'Avengers: Infinity War' may introduce new generation of Avengers
Marvel may re-acquire film rights with 'Spider-Man: Homecoming'
James Gunn hints 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' release date
‘The Last Kingdom’: Exclusive interview with Alexander Dreymon
'13 Reasons Why' season 2: Here is what to expect from the story of Hannah Baker
'13 Reasons Why' season 2: What to expect
'Riverdale' season 1 finale spoilers: One more death possible after Jason Blossom murder revelation
One more character may not make it to the second season of 'Riverdale'
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car