'Justice League' movie reportedly subjected to major reshoots; studio insiders deny claims

Filmmakers always end up shooting more than what is necessary. Since producers want to give viewers the best experience possible, it is not much of a surprise why almost every major blockbuster goes through reshoots.

If news of a reshoot hits the headlines, this only hints some new direction might be taken, if not a serious overhaul. This can happen when additional photography expands to additional scenes and the complete reworking of some parts of the movie. Or it could not be happening at all.

This could be why viewers end up seeing completely different scenes once the full movie comes out. What they see and hear on a trailer might completely be absent or reworked once the finished product airs. This is particularly true with “Suicide Squad,” where a lot of viewers noticed a complete change in tone after the trailer was released.

Now, it seems to be happening with “Justice League,” at least according to various online reports. Nerdist says that despite “Batman vs. Superman” getting mixed reactions from viewers and critics, Warner Brothers decided to go ahead with the original plan for “Justice League.” Production began in April 2016 and ended October 2016. Shooting began in Leavesden, England and also took place in London, Los Angeles, Iceland and Scotland. The studio promised everyone that, unlike the previous film, this would be really fun and would be the kind of superhero movie that fans have been raving for.

An unconfirmed report has just surfaced that in the 17 months between the start of principal photography and the release, the entire film will have been actually remade twice. Since the movie had wrapped up production inOctober, it has been subject to several rewrites that have been carried out on the spot. There have also been reshoots in the spring. Some say that Warner Brothers has even already completely overhauled it.

In a report by The Wrap, however, the studio has denied have made any huge changes to the production. "There has been no additional photography to date on ‘Justice League,’ we have planned and will shoot additional pickups early summer," says an unnamed insider.

The DC multiverse is one of the biggest things created since the invention of the wheel and sliced bread. These reshoots might make fans expect something very different from what they see in the trailers and the posters. This could also explain why production and shooting for “The Batman” standalone film with Ben Affleck has been pretty shaky and why there have been considerable delays in the start of production for “Aquaman.”

“Justice League” is set to hit the theatres in November 2017. Meanwhile, fans can anticipate the solo “Wonder Woman” movie in June, still starring Gal Gadot.