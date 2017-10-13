'Madam Secretary' season 4 episode 2 spoilers: Elizabeth travels to Libya

Cast member Tea Leoni from the new drama series "Madam Secretary" participates in a panel discussion during CBS network's portion of the 2014 Television Critics Association Cable Summer Press Tour in Beverly Hills, California July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

"Madam Secretary" TV series, starring Tim Daly as Dr. Henry McCord, Téa Leoni as Dr. Elizabeth McCord, Bebe Neuwirth as Nadine Tolliver, Željko Ivanek as Russell Jackson, Keith Carradine as Conrad Dalton and Wallis Currie-Wood as Stephanie "Stevie" McCord, will have a new episode titled "Off the Record" that will air in the US on Oct. 15. It will feature Elizabeth's travel to Libya where she will have a car accident.

Spoiler alert: This article contains 'Madam Secretary' 2017 spoilers. Read on if you want to know more about what will happen in 'Off the Record.'

A CBS press release states that the "Madam Secretary" season 4, episode 2 will show Elizabeth travelling to Libya and getting involved in a car accident there. She's in the country to help negotiate an end to their civil war. Unfortunately, the car accident will wound a local girl and Elizabeth must race against time to secure medical care for her.

'Off the Record' cast and crew

The stars that will appear in the "Off the Record" episode are Fouad Hajji (Hassan Alsnany), May Calamawy (Mona Alsnany), Juan Francisco Villa (DS Agent Joe), Jimonn Cole (DS Agent John), Eyas Younis (Akram Taib), Zane Casablanca (General Salem Hamady), Christopher O'Shea (Jareth Glover), Keren Dukes (Marine) and Nana Mensah (Sally Palermo). They will be joined by James Rana (Hospital Administrator), Danny Boushebel (Dr. Kawani), Matt Meinsin (DS Agent Matt), Yul Vazquez (Ted Fitzgerald), Greg Keller (DS Doctor Cassidy), Masha King (Talia Petrov), Sam Breslin Wright (Dylan Larsen), Christine Garver (Molly Reid), Amy Hohn (Dr. Sandra Heller), Frank C. Williams (DS Agent # 1), Osh Ghanimah (Translator # 3), Mariam Habib (Translator) and Fajer Kaisi (Translator # 2).

American actor, director and producer Eric Stoltz, who also portrays the character Will Adams in the show, directed "Off the Record." It was written by David Grae. The rest of the "Madam Secretary" cast will be seen in this episode, including Chris Petrovski (Dmitri Petrov), Sebastian Arcelus (Jay Whitman), Geoffrey Arend (Matt Mahoney), Patina Miller (Daisy Grant), Kathrine Herzer (Alison McCord), Evan Roe (Jason McCord) and Erich Bergen (Blake Moran).

'Madam Secretary' episodes: 'News Cycle' and 'The Essentials'

The episode prior to "Off the Record" was the "Madam Secretary" season 4 premiere titled "News Cycle," which aired in the US on Sunday, Oct. 8. It showed Elizabeth getting victimised by fake news while she was at the United Nations General Assembly. Unfortunately, Timor-Leste's assistant vice minister collapsed and died during their meeting. Elizabeth asked Will to look into the minister's death after the president of Timor-Leste ordered the body to be returned to their home country before an autopsy was performed. Meanwhile, Dmitri became a Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) operative and Alison moved away to college.

"Madam Secretary" airs in Australia on TEN every Wednesday at 9:30 pm. It also airs every Sunday at 10-11 pm ET/PT in the US on CBS. The episode after "Off the Record" is "The Essentials" and it will air in the US on Oct. 22.

Watch 'Madam Secretary' videos below: