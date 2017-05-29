MacBook Pro 2017 News: G4 Powerbook retirement amplifies coming of upgraded Apple notebook

Apple routinely cuts support for certain products and there are a couple of devices getting the ax this June. The G4 Powerbook leads the list, a 17-inch MacBook Pro which came out in 2009.

The list of vintage and obsolete products were first reported by 9 to 5 Mac, something that contained a mix of Mac notebooks, Mac desktops and peripherals. The devices listed will be made obsolete for most of the world except for California and Turkey.

With plenty to mention, the MacBook and the iPhone are bound to be the ones most will be interested in. The iPhone 3GS will no longer be supported though it would not come as a surprise to find only a handful still using that model.

For MacBook users, the changes through the years have obviously displaced the old Apple notebook. The latest ones out in the market come armed with powerful specs so one can just imagine how the early G4 Powerbooks would perform with the latest advancements in technology.

For those who are unfamiliar with the G4 Powerbook, this MacBook sported a 17-inch display and turned to a 1 GHz G4 processor with a 167 MHz bus. Backing them up were 512 MB RAM and 60 GB of hard disk space. It originally shipped with OS X 10.2.4 and was originally priced at US$3,299 (AU$4,435).

There were plenty of 17-inch MacBook variants that came out, each carrying processor, RAM or hard drive upgrades. The last batch shipped in 2011 and most know how the Cupertino company has since ramped up the specs to appease the power-hungry Mac users.

There is no official number to show how many are still using the old Apple laptops though support for it was meant to end soon. Apple does obsolete legacy devices, normally done since there are new devices or products expected to take their place. Hence, the buzz on an upgraded MacBook Pro 2017 is expected to get even louder.

As mentioned in a previous post, an upgraded MacBook Pro is expected at WWDC 2017. The key change to expect is an Intel Kaby Lake chipset, the processor which most had wanted to see on the MacBook Pro 2016.

The suggested release of the MacBook Pro 2017 has gotten mixed reactions, some questioning if the change in release schedule would affect the Apple cycle moving forward. The same holds true for the early-bird MacBook Pro 2016 buyers, most frowning at the specs.