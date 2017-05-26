MacBook Pro 2017 news: Potential release of redesigned laptops places Apple in precarious situation

Apple MacBook Pro 2016
Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks under a graphic of the new MacBook Pro during an Apple media event in Cupertino, California, U.S. October 27, 2016. Reuters/Beck Diefenbach

The growing belief right now is that Apple will be releasing a new MacBook Pro at the Worldwide Developer Conference on June 5, an act that may work against the Cupertino company. While most have been placing heavy criticism on the laptops released in late 2016, the cycle of introducing the MacBook line has been singled out. 

The MacBook Pro 2016 came out last year, a much-needed refresh for the device that sorely needed an update. The only problem then was that it came with an old chipset (Intel Skylake) limited to 16GB. As one would guess, power-hungry users were upset, since they wanted the best possible configuration they could get. 

Most wanted to see the Intel Kaby Lake SoCs on board, but supply issues were rampant at that time. In short, timing was a bit off. Rival Microsoft opted to delay its Surface Pro series, releasing them in early 2017. 

Apple could have followed the same tactic, only that the clamor for a new MacBook Pro was growing loud. Would have it made sense to delay the device until early 2017 as well? Probably. 

Regardless, looming on the horizon is Apple releasing an updated version of its MacBook Pro line outside its normal scheduled route. Months apart, most are already anticipating Intel Kaby Lake chip-backed devices. Under normal circumstances, it would have been good news, but not for the ones who took Apple up on its offer with the MacBook Pro 2016. 

It is a gamble that could put a dent on Apple’s credibility. Even with the backlash on the underpowered MacBook Pro 2016, many still took the bait. In fact, Trendforce reports a 15-percent year-on-year rise for the last quarter of 2016.

With the cycle more than likely to be broken with a potential release of updated MacBooks next week, Apple will have to give a plausible explanation for doing so. While most know the reason behind it, one couldn't help but wonder what follows next later this year. This is assuming there will be another batch coming out. 

The effects could be detrimental, with consumers being thrown off with an untimely release. Most want a powerful MacBook Pro, and the early 2017 version seems to be such. Looking ahead, will a new batch stay on schedule? Or will they save new variants for consumers before the year comes to a close?

