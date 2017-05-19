MacBook Pro 2017 news: Next Apple laptop coming with Intel Kaby Lake inside, MacBook Air lives on

The Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2017 happens next month and there are reportedly two new models set to be revealed. These are the MacBook Pro 2017 model allegedly coming with Intel Kaby Lake chips and another MacBook Air version which comes as a surprise to many.

Better MacBook Pro 2017 suggested

According to Bloomberg, the Cupertino company will be introducing a new MacBook Pro 2017 at the WWDC 2017 and it will come armed with a better chipset. Apple did release a laptop in 2016 but that version hardly left a good impression.

A lot of it was tied to the fact that the MacBook Pro 2016 still came with an Intel Skylake chipset, hardly an upgrade from the previous offering. Most questioned the power behind it, made even worse with limits to just 16 GB of RAM.



A lot of that issue with the MacBook Pro 2016 had to do with timing. The Intel Kaby Lake chipset was pretty scarce, supplies of which were erratic. Since it officially rolled out in the market and availability covered, that obstacle has now been covered.

The MacBook Pro 2017 will hardly come with changes in aesthetics, meaning the only way to identify the changes is through the specs or the performance which users can find out for themselves. Among the changes to expect to include better management such as the low power mood of the Apple laptop.

The MacBook Air lives!

The MacBook Pro 2017 is not the only one coming out in the usually software-focused event. A new MacBook Air will crowd the alleged release of the MacBook Pro 2017, upgraded and meaning the product line is not yet up for deletion.

The MacBook Air, a lightweight alternative for folks on the go, will get some upgrades as well. Best used for folks who find the MacBook Pro line too expensive and tight, the MacBook Air got its share of big orders – something believed to have enticed the Cupertino company to keep the device afloat.

It remains to be seen what changes Apple plans for the MacBook Air though it is not expected to be huge. It will most likely come with changes internally, meaning the only way to spot the difference/ improvements is to actually take note of the specs and trying it hands-on.