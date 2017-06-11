MacBook Pro 2017: 13-inch variant slightly faster, probably not enough to entice upgrade

By on
Apple MacBook 2017 line-up
Apple has unveiled its all-new MacBook 2017 line-up that is lightweight, thin and Kaby Lake-powered. Apple

The big news about the recently announced MacBook Pro 2017 models is that they now come with an Intel Kaby Lake chipset. It was one of the glaring oversights by Apple and a recent test showed how the 2017 version is (slightly) better than the 2016 MacBook Pro edition. 

The 13-inch MacBook Pro 2016 model that was put to test by Geekbench 4 comes with configurations that included a 2 GHz Intel Core i5 Skylake CPU, an Intel Iris Graphics 540 GPU, 8 GB of RAM (1866 MHz LPDDR3 RAM and 256 GB of SSD storage. On the other end was the 2017 model featuring a 2.3 GHz dual-core i5 Intel Kaby Lake processor, 8 GB RAM, an Intel Iris Plus 640 graphics but with only 128 GB of SSD storage. 

Since processing power is the topic, set aside the smaller storage for now. After conducting tests, it turns out that the latest MacBook Pro with no touch bar was 21-percent faster in single core tasks and 30-percent speedier under multi-core. From here, it is obvious that the 2017 model is faster as expected along with a slightly better GPU. Even sweeter is that it priced US$200 (AU$265) lower (which most tie up to the smaller SSD storage space). 

At US$1,299 (AU$1,725), the MacBook Pro 2017 model should be a great buy for those yet to get the latest Apple laptop. As far as upgrading from the 2016 version, folks may want to hold on to that a bit for now. A higher processing speed is welcome but a mere 20 to 30-percent increase may not justify one who would sell the previous model at a lower price and add some bucks to get the new one.

Remember that you are getting a model that offers a 50-percent cut in SSD storage. Though Apple has been marketing the 2017 edition as faster, storage is still important particularly for the ones using the MacBook Pro for photo/ video editing or storing up large media files. 

Aside from that, most of the components of the MacBook Pro 2017 is practically the same. The display and speakers are unchanged while the battery and ports are practically identical to the 2016 edition released by Apple. 

So if that US$1,299 (AU$1725) price is something that has gotten the attention of consumer folks, all of that is because of the SSD storage shrinking with the base model of the MacBook Pro 2017. It does come with an upgraded processor but best suited for first-time buyers or ones who have toiled on older versions of Apple’s famed laptop.

Related
Join the Discussion
Coles says food and grocery prices must come down further
Airline heads lay out alternatives to laptop bans
First-home buyer activity in NSW to surge on July 1: CoreLogic
Foreign investors to endure doubled taxes as NSW supports the 'Australian dream'
ANZ cuts interest and principal loans, hikes interest-only rates
ANZ cuts interest and principal loans, hikes interest-only rates
Aldi offers cheaper grocery basket than Woolworths, Coles and IGA: Choice
Aldi offers cheaper grocery basket than Woolworths, Coles and IGA: Choice
More Business
FDA to require restaurants to post nutritional info for their menu starting May 5
Melania Trump welcomes Queen Rania of Jordan, heads to an all-girls school
Pump hydro storage can help build 100 percent renewable energy grid
Study shows Western Australians are unhappiest at work; older, female employees are more satisfied
Egyptians unite after church bombing; Abdel Fatah el-Sisi declares state of emergency
Egyptians unite after church bombing; Abdel Fatah el-Sisi declares state of emergency
Trump to visit China; Xi approves 100-day trade talks plan
Trump to visit China; Xi approves 100-day trade talks plan
More News
Saudi football says sorry after team did not observe one minute silence for London attack victims at Socceroos game
LeBron James on 2017 Warriors: 'Most firepower I've ever seen'
2017 French Open: 'Garbage man' Andy Murray never expected to reach semis
Rafael Nadal on Dominic Thiem: 'He has huge potential to tap'
Rafael Nadal vs Stan Wawrinka live stream: Watch 2017 French Open final online
Rafael Nadal vs Stan Wawrinka live stream: Watch 2017 French Open final online
Rafael Nadal vs Dominic Thiem: Watch 2017 French Open semi-finals online
Rafael Nadal vs Dominic Thiem: Watch 2017 French Open semi-finals online
More Sports
MacBook Pro 2018 possibly armed with 30-percent more Intel chip power
Tesla Model 3 leaked feature worry experts
Aussies hit worst at Microsoft Outlook global outage
Steam sale: Pay only US$1.99 for 10 games with the Cryptic Bundle 7
Acer Predator Triton 700 specs, price and release details: New ultra-thin gaming laptop packs GTX 1080 and Max-Q
Acer Predator Triton 700 gaming laptop specs, price and release details
iOS 10.3.3: Second beta release pushes potential iOS 10.3.1 jailbreak on the brink
Apple rolls out second beta of near-perfect iOS 10.3.3
More Life
‘Game of Thrones’ season 7: Winter is the time to fear
‘Outlander’ season 3: Storm doesn’t halt filming
'Famous in Love' Season 1 episode 8 'Crazy Scripted Love' recap
‘Poldark’ season 3: Expect more blood
'Deadpool 2' adds a new Dublin-born mutant as a villain
'Deadpool 2' adds a new mutant as a villain
'Supergirl' season 3 update: Kara Danvers and Lena Luthor friendship may twist next season
Lena Luthor's friendship with 'Supergirl' possibly on the line in season 3
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car