MacBook Pro 2017: 13-inch variant slightly faster, probably not enough to entice upgrade

The big news about the recently announced MacBook Pro 2017 models is that they now come with an Intel Kaby Lake chipset. It was one of the glaring oversights by Apple and a recent test showed how the 2017 version is (slightly) better than the 2016 MacBook Pro edition.

The 13-inch MacBook Pro 2016 model that was put to test by Geekbench 4 comes with configurations that included a 2 GHz Intel Core i5 Skylake CPU, an Intel Iris Graphics 540 GPU, 8 GB of RAM (1866 MHz LPDDR3 RAM and 256 GB of SSD storage. On the other end was the 2017 model featuring a 2.3 GHz dual-core i5 Intel Kaby Lake processor, 8 GB RAM, an Intel Iris Plus 640 graphics but with only 128 GB of SSD storage.

Since processing power is the topic, set aside the smaller storage for now. After conducting tests, it turns out that the latest MacBook Pro with no touch bar was 21-percent faster in single core tasks and 30-percent speedier under multi-core. From here, it is obvious that the 2017 model is faster as expected along with a slightly better GPU. Even sweeter is that it priced US$200 (AU$265) lower (which most tie up to the smaller SSD storage space).

At US$1,299 (AU$1,725), the MacBook Pro 2017 model should be a great buy for those yet to get the latest Apple laptop. As far as upgrading from the 2016 version, folks may want to hold on to that a bit for now. A higher processing speed is welcome but a mere 20 to 30-percent increase may not justify one who would sell the previous model at a lower price and add some bucks to get the new one.

Remember that you are getting a model that offers a 50-percent cut in SSD storage. Though Apple has been marketing the 2017 edition as faster, storage is still important particularly for the ones using the MacBook Pro for photo/ video editing or storing up large media files.

Aside from that, most of the components of the MacBook Pro 2017 is practically the same. The display and speakers are unchanged while the battery and ports are practically identical to the 2016 edition released by Apple.

So if that US$1,299 (AU$1725) price is something that has gotten the attention of consumer folks, all of that is because of the SSD storage shrinking with the base model of the MacBook Pro 2017. It does come with an upgraded processor but best suited for first-time buyers or ones who have toiled on older versions of Apple’s famed laptop.