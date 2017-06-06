MacBook Pro 2017: Apple laptop hardly stands out with pinch of upgraded features

By on
Apple MacBook Pro
Phil Schiller, senior vice president of worldwide marketing at Apple, speaks under a graphic of the new MacBook Pro (R) during an Apple media event in Cupertino, California, U.S. October 27, 2016. Reuters/Beck Diefenbach

The Apple WorldWide Developers Conference 2017 (WWDC 2017) gave the consumer market a glimpse of things to come, highlighted by the introduction of the HomePod. The new smart home speakers got its fair share of the spotlight though there were other devices most had their eye one such as the MacBook Pro 2017. 

Compared to the features of the HomePod, the MacBook Pro 2017 had barely excitement tied up to it. The upgrades to better processors happened as expected, affecting the 12-, 13- and 15-inch MacBook Pro 2017 variants. All now come armed with an Intel Kaby Lake Core i7 processor where the configurations vary. Sadly, the RAM count remains fixed at 16 GB RAM.

As far as the graphics support, the 13-inch version will offer an Intel Iris Plus Graphics 640 while the higher end model will tote an Intel Iris Plus Graphic 650. The 15-inch model got a bit of a boost with a more powerful Radeon Pro 555 discrete graphics with 2 GB video memory according to Mac Rumors. If those still fall short, aspiring buyers can consider a Radeon Pro 560 with 4GB memory.

The other notable change for the MacBook Pro 2017 has to do with the solid-state drive boost, now 50-percent faster compared to the previous models. Aside from the specs, pricing hardly fluctuated meaning the upgrades hardly merited an increase. 

Nothing much has changed for pricing of the refreshed MacBook Pro 2017. The 12-inch variant is priced at US$1,299 (AU$1,736)though folks may be well off going for the 13-inch model (with function keys) offered at the same price. The Touch Bar versions for the 13- and 15-inch MacBook Pro 2017 models cost US$1,799 (AU$2,405) and US$2,399 (AU$3,207) respectively.

With the suspense over, it will be interesting how buyers of the 2017 MacBook Pro will react. As most know, most were disappointed seeing that version armed with an Intel Skylake SoC so seeing an upgraded device with practically the same pricing range could draw in some backlash. 

The minor updates to the MacBook Pro 2017 were expected beforehand and critics feel that Apple may have done well to consider some other additions, Tech Crunch reported. That includes adding some more ports, an additional USB-C port to be precise. There are still some issues being raised such as the noisy keyboard which occasionally jams. There is also the 16 GB RAM, something that will apparently stick at least until the next MacBook Pro models. 

Regardless of those shortcomings, the new MacBook Pro 2017 models are available for order today via Apple.com. They are also expected to appear in retail outlets starting June 7, 2017. 

Related
Join the Discussion
Foreign investors to endure doubled taxes as NSW supports the 'Australian dream'
Aussies hit worst at Microsoft Outlook global outage
Uber to hike fares and add booking fee in Australian cities from June
ACCC allows providers to pass on internet tax to consumers
Airline heads lay out alternatives to laptop bans
Airline heads lay out alternatives to laptop bans
First-home buyer activity in NSW to surge on July 1: CoreLogic
First-home buyer activity in NSW to surge on July 1: CoreLogic
More Business
FDA to require restaurants to post nutritional info for their menu starting May 5
Melania Trump welcomes Queen Rania of Jordan, heads to an all-girls school
Pump hydro storage can help build 100 percent renewable energy grid
Study shows Western Australians are unhappiest at work; older, female employees are more satisfied
Egyptians unite after church bombing; Abdel Fatah el-Sisi declares state of emergency
Egyptians unite after church bombing; Abdel Fatah el-Sisi declares state of emergency
Trump to visit China; Xi approves 100-day trade talks plan
Trump to visit China; Xi approves 100-day trade talks plan
More News
Australia vs New Zealand live stream: How to watch the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 online, preview
2017 NBA Finals live streaming: Watch Warriors vs Cavs Game 1 online, preview
2017 NBA Draft: Lonzo Ball to Lakers is not a lock, per new report
Tony Romo broadcasting career may be cut short if the NFL itch returns
Rafael Nadal vs Pablo Carreno Busta live stream: Watch 2017 French Open quarterfinals online
Rafael Nadal vs Pablo Carreno Busta live stream: Watch 2017 French Open quarterfinals online
WWE Extreme Rules 2017 preview and latest update: Samoa Joe is big betting favorite to win Fatal Five-Way
Samoa Joe favored to win Fatal-Five-Way and face Brock Lesnar for Universal title
More Sports
MacBook Pro 2018 possibly armed with 30-percent more Intel chip power
Tesla Model 3 leaked feature worry experts
Aussies hit worst at Microsoft Outlook global outage
Steam sale: Pay only US$1.99 for 10 games with the Cryptic Bundle 7
Acer Predator Triton 700 specs, price and release details: New ultra-thin gaming laptop packs GTX 1080 and Max-Q
Acer Predator Triton 700 gaming laptop specs, price and release details
iOS 10.3.3: Second beta release pushes potential iOS 10.3.1 jailbreak on the brink
Apple rolls out second beta of near-perfect iOS 10.3.3
More Life
'Holby City' Series 19 episode 35 'The Hard Way Home' spoilers
Showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa teases supernatural angle for 'Riverdale' season 2
'Pretty Little Liars' Season 7 episode 17 'Driving Miss Crazy' spoilers
'General Hospital' spoilers from June 5-9: Valentin has a new game up his sleeve
'Outlander' season 3 spoilers: Show reveals if this character cheated on wife; Diana Gabaldon has watched 9 episodes
‘Outlander’ season 3 to reveal if this character cheated
'Neighbours' spoilers for June 6-9: Aaron worries about his relationship with David and his field of work affecting it [VIDEOS]
'Neighbours' spoilers for June 6-9
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car