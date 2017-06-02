iPad Pro 2017: Eurasia listing raise chances of PC tablet appearing alongside MacBook Pro at WWDC 2017

The Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC 2017) is just days away with most eager to see the new devices Apple may reportedly unveil. For an event that has been known to introduce new Apple software, the word out is that there will be new devices like the iPad Pro and MacBook Pro.

Apple has expectedly kept a tight lid on what they have in store for WWDC 2017 though the belief of seeing a new laptop and tablet has been growing stronger. As mentioned in a previous post, a MacBook Pro refresh makes a lot of sense with the Cupertino company wanting to address the backlash on the 2016 model which most felt was underpowered. This is despite the looming disruption it may cause as far as Apple’s regular launch of MacBooks moving forward.

The same case practically holds true for the iPad Pro where a 10.5- and 12.9-inch variant may come out. In another previous post, it was discussed that the two iPad Pro sizes could also emerge alongside the MacBook Pro 2017, backed by HIS Markit’s Rhoda Alexander. The recent listing should further back up those beliefs.

The chances of seeing the new iPad Pro variants now get even higher thanks to eagle-eyed French site Consomac. According to the Eurasian Economic Commission database, there are four new tablet PCs running on iOS 10 with model numbers A1670, A1671, A1701, and A1709 grouped in pairs. Hence, such hints that there will be two new pairs of iPad Pros, albeit referring to the 10.5- and 12.9-inch models. The difference could be in the storage capacity that Apple normally offers to customers (i.e. 128 GB or 256 GB).

Aside from that, other details pertaining to the spotted PC tablets were not listed. Unofficially, the potential specs of the iPad Pro variants would include an A10x chipset, support for Apple Pencil and a quad speaker system. The 10.5-inch variant is touted to be closely similar (in size) to the 9.7-inch version – the difference of which will be the bezel-less display which would account for a bigger screen.

The other two listing refer to a macOS device which could hint at the MacBook Pro 2017 while a wireless input device with model number A1843 could be an optional keyboard tied up to the iPad Pro. The following days should be interesting as Apple nears the WWDC 2017, an event which could just reveal these devices and potentially more.