MacBook Air update: Apple keeps budget-friendly laptop afloat despite thinner MacBook Pro 2017 models

By on
MacBook Air
Connections on the updated Macbook Air are pictured during the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference 2012 in San Francisco, California June 11, 2012. Reuters/Stephen Lam

Apple had plenty to offer at the WorldWide Developers Conference 2017 (WWDC 2017) and that included mild improvements to the MacBook Pro. Though most of the changes were already expected, one other variant got a slight nudge as well – the MacBook Air. 

As mentioned in a previous post, the MacBook Pro 2017 hardly carried surprise changes outside the speculations dished by analysts and critics beforehand. The most notable change was the change in the chipset with the 2017 editions now sporting Intel Kaby Lake SoCs. It may not be much but somehow addresses the backlash the 2016 model endured.

With attention on the HomePod, iOS 11 and other popular Apple devices, most failed to take notice of the MacBook Air. In the official press release, an update to the 13-inch MacBook Air was also revealed though not really striking. The lightweight Apple laptop variant got a 1.8 GHz processor bump, hardly something to cheer about but nevertheless a welcome change. 

So what is the big deal with the processor jump for the MacBook Air? As most know, this Apple variant would be the alternative some people would turn to when they are cash-strapped. Tech Crunch pointed out that Apple did introduce a thinner MacBook Pro though it was still an expensive choice. The reason for that selling point is obviously because the MacBook Pro variants have features not present in the MacBook Air line. This means no Retina display, improved storage or even some RAM bumps.

Seeing that the MacBook Air is still selling well, the Cupertino company may not yet be ready to pull the plug to appease cost-conscious folks. It still comes in handy for folks who prefer to work on a macOS-run device, not to mention something that would be easy to carry along. Looking ahead, the best way to term the MacBook Air is that it is walking a thin line as far as its future is concerned. 

Speaking of the MacBook Pro 2017 variants, the 13-inch version is being sold at a curious price of US$1,299 (AU$1719). Initially, it seemed like a bargain and ideal option over the 12-inch variant. Factoring in the MacBook Air, it may be possible that Apple is slowly trying to woo customers to it since the price drop has left many befuddled. 

There is a chance that Apple may have just offered the price decrease for some other reason like a promotional offer. Looking at the future of the MacBook Air, it could just be a way of breaking in buyers before the next MacBook refresh is made.

