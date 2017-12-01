'Lucifer' season 3 episode 9: Sinnerman is back

'Lucifer'
A poster of TV series "Lucifer." Lucifer/ Facebook

“Lucifer” season 3 episode 9 will finally focus on the main villain this year. The new baddie has managed to remain mysterious till now, but another statement from him/her through a murder will force Morningstar (Tom Ellis) and the others to redouble their efforts in finding his killer.

The Sinnerman will be back in the next episode with another gruesome murder. Marcus Pierce (Tom Welling) will also be back, after recovering from a bullet shot wound. They all agree that the new villain is very dangerous, but the main problem till now has been locating this mysterious character, who is often whispered about but never seen.

One of the men the Sinnerman will use for a murder appears to be a good lead Morningstar and Detective Chloe Decker (Lauren German) will have. A preview video of the next episode [see below] shows the killer using a gun in a restaurant.

Catching the Sinnerman is personal for Marcus because the former killed the latter’s brother. The Lieutenant will confide in Chloe while they appear to be on a stake out.

How will they catch the Sinnerman? The preview video shows Morningstar approaching Maze (Lesley-Ann Brandt), the best tracker he knows. Will the devil finally come face to face with the villain he has been chasing?

Morningstar believes that this Sinnerman is another agent sent by God. The evidence for this thinking was that Morningstar lost his devil face at that time, but now that he has got his face back does it mean that the new villain is just another killer and not an agent of God?

Meanwhile, another sneak peek video [see below] shows Morningstar and Amenadiel (D.B. Woodside) having a joint therapy session with Linda (Rachael Harris). Previously Linda was caught in the crossfire of the celestial family feud. Will she face another danger at the hands of this Sinnerman?

Credit: Lucifer/ YouTube

