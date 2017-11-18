'Lucifer' season 3 episode 8 preview: Dating tips from the devil

“Lucifer” season 3 episode 8 is promising to be the funniest episode yet from the show. The plot will focus on Morningstar (Tom Ellis) and Chloe (Lauren German) working on a new homicide case, and the detective will have to learn some dating tips from the devil in order to accomplish the task.

A preview video of the next episode posted on YouTube shows Chloe going to a dating mixer in order to find a killer. When a handsome young man approaches to talk to her, she has a word with her backup team, which consists of Dan Espinoza (Kevin Alejandro) and Morningstar.

Morningstar will whisper some tips into Chloe’s ear, to make the dating experience interesting for the potential killer. But, the sheer awkwardness of the whole experience will be fun to watch for the fans.

“You look like a demented witch on crack,” Morningstar remarks at Chloe for the way she forces a laugh. “It’s good job I’m here,” the devil tells Dan. The two characters will be sitting in a van outside the venue to offer their help the Chloe, and rush in if the situation demands it.

The fun-filled episode will be needed after the emotionally intense death of the reporter Reese (Patrick Fabian). Although things were practically over between him and his ex-wife, Linda (Rachael Harris) will be shaken by the sudden turn of events. According to the synopsis of the episode Amenadiel (D.B. Woodside) will help the doctor deal with the pain. Will Linda blame herself for the death of her ex-husband?

Another reason why the fun in the next episode will be much needed is that the Sinnerman will finally reveal himself in episode 9. Both Morningstar and Chloe will come face-to-face with the new villain in the mid-season finale episode, setting the stage for the next half of the season.