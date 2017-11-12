'Lucifer' season 3 episode 7: A reporter seeks revenge against Morningstar

A new major character will be introduced in “Lucifer” season 3 episode 7. The plot will focus on a reporter who will claim that he wants to interview Morningstar (Tom Ellis), but he’s actually there to seek revenge.

Patrick Fabian is a guest star in the next episode. He will be playing the role of a jealous husband, who is angry with Morningstar for sleeping with his estranged wife. The preview video of the next episode shows him approaching the devil and saying that he’s interested in an interview.

Morningstar finds the idea of being interviewed by a journalist to be fascinating. While the devil will find that this is something fun to do, the reporter will be hot on his tail, trying to uncover any dirt he can find.

The reporter will find Morningstar is hiding something. He will follow the devil, and see him meet his brother Amenadiel (D.B. Woodside). The reporter will find out that the devil is hiding something, but Mazikeen (Lesley-Ann Brandt) will intervene to protect her friend.

Morningstar will finally get his devil face back, and he will show this to the reporter. The devil may not harm the reporter because he is actually the estranged husband of Linda (Rachael Harris).

Morningstar and Linda have not slept together for a while now, but there was a time when the two had sex. Over time the two became good friends, so the devil may only try to help her out with her estranged husband situation. At the moment the reporter is not a series regular, but given the character’s connection to Linda, the reporter may be back sometime in the future.

Another aspect of the plot of “Lucifer” season 3 episode 7 is the return of a serial killer from the past, according to the synopsis. The title is “off the record,” so the plot may focus on the Linda storyline.

Credit: Lucifer/ YouTube