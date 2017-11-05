'Lucifer' season 3 episode 6 preview: Killer in Vegas

Morningstar (Tom Ellis) and Ella (Aimee Garcia) will head to Las Vegas in “Lucifer” season 3 episode 6. They are supposed to be busy catching a killer, but being in Sin City they get into party mode.

It’s Chloe Decker’s (Lauren German) birthday, but Morningstar will be Las Vegas, and he seems to have forgotten all about it. While the Devil enjoys himself in Sin City, the detective too will decide to celebrate, but without him.

Linda (Rachael Harris) and Chloe will have a girls’ night out, and they will let loose with some music and dancing. The duo will drink like there’s no tomorrow, and break some rules while having fun.

Morningstar on the other hand will have a good time with Ella. Will the two characters get a little too close for comfort? Ella will go through a stunning transformation in the next episode, enough to get Morningstar’s attention.

What is Morningstar doing in Las Vegas without Chloe? He may be there to help his fake ex-wife with a problem. That storyline may not be significant, but if Morningstar and Ella get close in this trip, it will have an impact on the Devil’s relationship with Chloe.

Chloe is already grateful to Marcus (Tom Welling) for saving her life. She spent a lot of time to get a word of praise from him, and she finally got it when he said that she was his best detective. When the Lieutenant returns from the hospital, the TV series will explore the romantic angle between the two characters.

The future episodes of “Lucifer” season 3 will focus on the love triangle of Morningstar, Chloe and Marcus. On the more serious side, the Devil may get to learn more about what God has planned for him, and about the new villain known only as the Sinner Man.

