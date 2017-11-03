'Game of Thrones' season 8: Cast members prepare for the end

Sophie Turner
Actress Sophie Turner arrives at the 67th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California September 20, 2015. Reuters/Mario Anzuoni

“Game of Thrones” season 8 will mark the end of a saga that began way back in 2011. The cast members of the show are already preparing for new roles after their acting commitments end. Kit Harington (Jon Snow) has worked as a producer, and now fellow cast members Maisie Williams (Arya) and Sophie Turner (Sansa) will follow suit.

In a recent interview with BBC Newsbeat, Williams said that she was “really excited” for the HBO TV series to end, PopSugar reports. The actress has been a part of the show from the very beginning, and she can now choose the kind of roles she wants to do.

Williams is eager to shape her acting career, and at the same time show the world what kind of an actress she wants to be. She’s currently looking at working in a British independent film, and she’s keen on working with Director Dexter Fletcher. Apart from her acting career she has also started a production company, which should keep her busy for the next decade.

Just like Williams and Harington, Turner too will try her hand as a producer. She will be producing and acting in “Girl Who Fell From the Sky,” a film based on the novel with the same name by Juliane Koepcke. This is a true story about a woman who was the sole survivor of a plane crash in 1971 in the Peruvian rain forest. Since the film will mostly be focussed on the lead character finding her way out of the forest, it should be a good opportunity for Turner to showcase her talents.

Another actor who has been thinking about the end of “Game of Thrones” season 8 is Mark Gatiss (Tycho Nestoris). In a recent interview the actor revealed that he had pitched an ending scene to the producers, Metro reports. The end scene idea involved the banker walking over dead bodies, turning to the camera and saying “next.”

