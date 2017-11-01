'Game of Thrones' season 8: New set reportedly erected near Titanic Studios

Filming appears to be ongoing in full swing in Belfast for “Game of Thrones” season 8. Cast member Maisie Williams (Arya Stark) was spotted in Belfast, where filming is taking place, and there is also a new set that is reportedly being built near Titanic Studios.

According to a new report by Winter Is Coming, Williams was spotted at Fitzwilliam Hotel in Belfast. There are no photos of the actress, and the report notes that the heightened security surrounding the cast and sets this time around by HBO may be paying off.

Every year pictures from the production set have leaked online, along with pictures of the cast members in the cities where they were filming. The leaked pictures were a good indication of what to expect on the show, as the fans were easily able to connect the locations and the characters. There have been a few pictures that have leaked this year prior to the filming, but it may be difficult to see any of those in the coming weeks and months.

Apart from the large set near Titanic Studios, there is more work being done near Linen Mill Studios at Corbet-Banbridge. This location was previously used to film scenes such as the siege of Riverrun and Hodor’s (Kristian Nairn) death. It will be interesting to see what new scenes the cast and crew will be filming on these grounds.

Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen) is also busy filming her scenes. She recently sent a video message [see below] to Susan Calman, who will be dressing up as the Khaleesi for BBC “Strictly Come Dancing” TV series. The actress was in makeup as her character when she sent the message, suggesting that she is currently filming her scenes.

There is no release date announcement for “Game of Thrones” season 8 yet. The show is supposed to return next year, but there is a possibility that the fans will have to wait till 2019 to see how the show ends.

Tonight I'm Daenerys Targaryen on @bbcstrictly. I just got a message from Daenerys Targaryen herself. Seriously. It's actually her *swoons* pic.twitter.com/GOuohvSqt9 — Susan Calman (@SusanCalman) October 28, 2017

If you’re going to do Strictly you have to go for it. I’m learning to dance and changing my hair colour. Best. Night. Ever. pic.twitter.com/UzHRdoyklP — Susan Calman (@SusanCalman) October 28, 2017

Credit: Susan Calman/ Twitter