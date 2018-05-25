'Lucifer' season 3 episode 25 promo pictures and synopsis

By @sachintrivedig on
'Lucifer'
A poster of TV series "Lucifer." Lucifer/ Facebook

The promo photos and the synopsis if “Lucifer” season 3 episode 25 have surfaced online. This will be the last instalment of the show, with two episodes airing back-to-back next week.

A video posted on YouTube shows the promo photos of the next episode. After finding out that Morningstar (Tom Ellis) is indeed the Devil, Chloe (Lauren German) will start wearing sunglasses.

The pictures shows Chloe driving a car, and taking notes in a black leather jacket. This is a new look for the detective who has almost always been professionally dressed on the job.

Will Chloe have a life changing reaction to finding out that heaven and hell are all real? Previously Charlotte (Tricia Helfer) had a big personality change after she found out that her friend is an angel.

According to the synopsis, Chloe and Morningstar will work on a new homicide case together. This time they will be investigating the murder of a child psychiatrist, and their investigation appears to take them to Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia, California.

Dan Espinoza (Kevin Alejandro) can be seen riding the Viper rollercoaster at the theme park, and another photo shows Morningstar thoroughly enjoying himself, and even getting a t-shirt.

Maze (Lesley-Ann Brandt) will be back in the next episode. The promo pictures appear to tease an emotional scene between the Devil and the demon. Will she say good-bye to all her friends and leave?

The episode will also explore a secret from Ella’s (Aimee Garcia) past. A preview picture shows her facing someone who may be from her past.

The big event in the next episode is Mum, the goddess of all creation, creating an alternate dimension. Morningstar will go to live on this dimension, but here he has never met Chloe and he also has the gift of free will.

