'Billions' season 3 episode 10: Chuck's new target

Billions
A scene from "Billions" TV series. Billions/ Facebook

There will be new explosive situations to deal with in “Billions” season 3 episode 10. Chuck Rhoades (Paul Giamatti) will go after another big target, to keep his freedom at work, and Bobby Axelrod (Damian Lewis) will have new problems to solve at his office.

A preview video of the next episode [see below] shows Chuck going after his boss, Attorney General Waylon “Jock” Jeffcoat (Clancy Brown). The fiery character can be seen trying to dig some dirt on Jeffcoat.

Jeffcoat has been advising Chuck about the cases he should focus on and how to handle certain cases. Chuck was accepting these directions without any complaints until now. Lonnie Watley (Malachi Weir) seems to have pushed a button while talking about the recent case involving guards killing a man in their custody.

Chuck will find something to use against Jeffcoat, and he will enlist the help of Kate Sacker (Condola Rashad) to build a case. The case he has involves corruption and bribery. He will also need the help of a reliable FBI agent to fight the Attorney General, and it looks like the man he will need is Bryan Connerty (Toby Leonard Moore).

Chuck and Bryan had a major falling out previously, thanks to the latter trying to prosecute Chuck and his wife Wendy (Maggie Siff). Now, the tables have turned, and Bryan may be in a good position to put pressure on his former boss.

While all this is going on, Jeffcoat will get wind about something big happening. The preview video shows him confronting Chuck about it.

Meanwhile, back in Axe Capita, an investor has pulled out a lot of money, making Bobby worried. The unpredictable Grigor Andolov (John Malkovich) will pull out his money for some reason, and the preview video shows him having a heated exchange with Bobby.

Credit: Billions/ YouTube

