George RR Martin's 'The Ice Dragon' novel being adapted for big screen

George RR Martin, author of the "Song of Ice and Fire" fantasy series that is the basis of the television series "Game of Thrones," gestures during his masterclass at the Neuchatel International Fantastic Film Festival (NIFFF) in Neuchatel, July 10, 2014.

George RR Martin, author of the "Song of Ice and Fire" fantasy series that is the basis of the television series "Game of Thrones," gestures during his masterclass at the Neuchatel International Fantastic Film Festival (NIFFF) in Neuchatel, July 10, 2014. Reuters/Denis Balibouse

The wait for “Winds of Winter” has been a long one, and this time the wait for the final season of “Game of Thrones” will also be a long one. But, there is some good news for the fans. There is another book by George RR Martin that is being adapted into an animation film, giving the fans another good story from Martin to enjoy.

The book “The Ice Dragon” was written by Martin, and published in 1979, before he started working on “A Song of Ice and Fire.” The book is not based in the fantasy world of Westeros, but it should give the fans another interesting story from the celebrity author.

According to a report by Deadline, Warner Animation Group is adapting the book “The Ice Dragon” for the big screen. This will be an animation series that will be suitable for the whole family to watch, as opposed to a show like “Game of Thrones” that is aimed at a mature audience.

The plot involves a young girl named Adara, who befriends a rare ice dragon. She will need her friend’s help when an army of dragons invades her city.

Martin will be a part of this project as a producer. Vince Gerardis, who has worked as a producer for the “Game of Thrones” TV series, will be working as the Executive Producer for the animation film. From the Warner Bros. Animation Group Allison Abbate and Chris Leahy will be overseeing the project.

The official Twitter page of Martin had a comment from his team about the news [see below]. The writer’s team said that “The Ice Dragon” holds a special place in Martin’s heart, and he is “thrilled” about the announcement.

Since the project is still in the pre-production stage of development, the release date was not announced.

The Ice Dragon, first published 1979, holds a special place in George’s heart. Naturally we're all thrilled with the announcement that The Ice Dragon is in development as a fully animated film headed by Warner Bros. Read more on this story at Variety: https://t.co/hgENvXWzWj pic.twitter.com/dQLRwYYLVp — George RR Martin (@GRRMspeaking) May 24, 2018

Credit: George RR Martin/ Twitter