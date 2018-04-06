'Lucifer' season 3 episode 20: 'The Angel of San Bernardino’

“Lucifer” season 3 is racing towards the end of the Marcus Pierce (Tom Welling) storyline in episode 20. A preview video of the next episode shows the Devil (Tom Ellis) concerned about Chloe (Lauren German), and on the verge of telling her the whole truth.

The trailer of the next episode [see below] shows a heart-broken Morningstar trying to explain the dangers of being with Marcus to Chloe. The detective, however, only sees a good man in the lieutenant.

Maze (Lesley-Ann Brandt) too has fallen under the spell of Marcus. The demon faced her own internal turmoil in the last few episodes that culminated with her leaving the Devil and all her other friends behind, making her vulnerable to be recruited by the lieutenant.

The trailer shows Maze pointing out how ruthless Marcus is for making Chloe fall for him. The lieutenant on the other hand doesn’t care who he hurts as long as he gets what he wants. But, what exactly does he want? Can it be something more than just a life of love and fulfilment? Something that Morningstar too appears to crave deep down, despite all his other activities.

The romance of Marcus and Chloe continues in full swing in the next episode, and Morningstar can be seen in a sort of a new avatar, given his mental condition. According to the synopsis of the episode, the Devil will find out something that could “change everything.” Will he discover the secret plans of Marcus?

While this emotional turmoil continues, there is another case for the detective to solve. The case too will be an interesting one because the murder witness will claim that a winged angel saved her life. Will Amenadiel (D.B. Woodside) be involved in the case?

“Lucifer” season 3 episode 20 will air on April 9 in the US.

Credit: Lucifer/ YouTube