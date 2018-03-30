'Lucifer' season 3 episode 20 air date

By @sachintrivedig on
'Lucifer'
A poster of TV series "Lucifer." Lucifer/ Facebook

“Lucifer” season 3 episode 20 will not be airing this week. The fans will have to wait till April 9 for the show to return. The plot is now racing towards the end game, with Marcus Pierce (Tom Welling) emerging as the main villain.

The previous episode teased Pierce to be the real villain, even though he has been acting like a friend with Morningstar (Tom Ellis). With just three episodes remaining on the show the Pierce, Morningstar, Maze (Lesley-Ann Brandt) and Chloe (Lauren German) storyline will be the main focus.

After making Chloe fall in love with him, Pierce moved in to recruit Maze to his cause. Morningstar at the moment is all alone, except for the possible support of his brother Amenadiel (D.B. Woodside). Will Pierce use Maze to distract Amenadiel while he deals with the Devil?

Morningstar is beginning to crack already, seeing Chloe fall for Pierce. It will be interesting to see if he warns the detective about the danger she is in. What does Pierce really want? Is he just looking to settle down or is there a more sinister plan he is working on?

Readers will remember that Pierce did a thorough investigation on the Devil when he first came to the city. Has he been sent by God to drive a wedge between Morningstar and Chloe?

Charlotte (Tricia Helfer) already knows the truth, and now it looks like it is only a matter of time before the truth is revealed to the detective.

With all the emotional turmoil of all the characters, the show appears to be heading towards an explosive end.

The finale episode of “Lucifer” season 3 is set to air on April 23. The episode is expected to set the stage for the next season. Will Morningstar lose his wings and get his devil face back in the end? If he does lose his wings, will it be at a time when he needs it the most?

Credit: Lucifer/ YouTube

Related
Join the Discussion
Sydney Airport welcomed more than 1.3 million international passengers in February
Wesfarmers announces plans to spin off Coles supermarket
Verrency and Goodworld partner to bring charitable component to everyday financial transactions
Indian ride-sharing platform Ola lands in Sydney, offers free rides
Majority of Australian ISPs delivering very close to their maximum plan speeds
Majority of Australian ISPs delivering very close to their maximum plan speeds
PDB service: Telstra offers refunds after customers are hit with unauthorised charges
PDB service: Telstra offers refunds after customers are hit with unauthorised charges
More Business
National Day of Action: Parents, educators equipped with tools to combat cyberbullying
Donald Trump Jr's wife files for divorce as pair go 'separate ways'
Florida bridge collapse causes fatalities and crushed vehicles
Facebook permanently bans Britain First and leaders’ pages for anti-Muslim hate speech
Charleston shooter Dylann Roof’s sister arrested on drug and weapons charges
Charleston shooter Dylann Roof’s sister arrested on drug and weapons charges
US woman sentenced to jail for killing boyfriend in failed YouTube stunt
US woman sentenced to jail for killing boyfriend in failed YouTube stunt
More News
Los Angeles Lakers vs Milwaukee Bucks live stream: Watch NBA online
Kevin Durant ejected in first game back from injury
Joel Embiid injury update: Sixers star could miss up to four weeks
2018 FIFA World Cup: England squad to be named early by Gareth Southgate
Darren Lehmann steps down as Australia cricket coach
Darren Lehmann steps down as Australia cricket coach
Cleveland Cavaliers vs New Orleans Pelicans live stream: Watch NBA online
Cleveland Cavaliers vs New Orleans Pelicans live stream: Watch NBA online
More Sports
Geralt the Witcher heads to 'Soulcalibur VI' as playable character
Mozilla releases Firefox 59 with faster load times and improved privacy
Square Enix teases 'Shadow of the Tomb Raider,' release date leaks
'Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell 2018' listing posted on Amazon, then removed
Australians warned about salt content of sausages
Australians warned about salt content of sausages
Square Enix officially reveals 'Shadow of the Tomb Raider,' teaser included
Square Enix officially reveals 'Shadow of the Tomb Raider,' teaser included
More Life
'Grey's Anatomy' season 14, episode 17 spoilers [VIDEOS]
‘Star Trek Discovery’ season 2: Moving towards diplomacy from war
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8: Flaming sword in leaked pictures
'Outlander' star Tobias Menzies cast in 'The Crown'
'Hawaii Five 0' season 8 episode 18 spoilers: Adam gets framed [VIDEO]
'Hawaii Five 0' season 8 episode 18 spoilers [VIDEO]
'Outlander' season 4: The love for horses on the set
‘Outlander’ season 4: Cast members share pictures from set
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car