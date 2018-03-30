'Lucifer' season 3 episode 20 air date

“Lucifer” season 3 episode 20 will not be airing this week. The fans will have to wait till April 9 for the show to return. The plot is now racing towards the end game, with Marcus Pierce (Tom Welling) emerging as the main villain.

The previous episode teased Pierce to be the real villain, even though he has been acting like a friend with Morningstar (Tom Ellis). With just three episodes remaining on the show the Pierce, Morningstar, Maze (Lesley-Ann Brandt) and Chloe (Lauren German) storyline will be the main focus.

After making Chloe fall in love with him, Pierce moved in to recruit Maze to his cause. Morningstar at the moment is all alone, except for the possible support of his brother Amenadiel (D.B. Woodside). Will Pierce use Maze to distract Amenadiel while he deals with the Devil?

Morningstar is beginning to crack already, seeing Chloe fall for Pierce. It will be interesting to see if he warns the detective about the danger she is in. What does Pierce really want? Is he just looking to settle down or is there a more sinister plan he is working on?

Readers will remember that Pierce did a thorough investigation on the Devil when he first came to the city. Has he been sent by God to drive a wedge between Morningstar and Chloe?

Charlotte (Tricia Helfer) already knows the truth, and now it looks like it is only a matter of time before the truth is revealed to the detective.

With all the emotional turmoil of all the characters, the show appears to be heading towards an explosive end.

The finale episode of “Lucifer” season 3 is set to air on April 23. The episode is expected to set the stage for the next season. Will Morningstar lose his wings and get his devil face back in the end? If he does lose his wings, will it be at a time when he needs it the most?

Credit: Lucifer/ YouTube