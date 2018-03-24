'Lucifer' season episode 19 preview: Killer maze

By @sachintrivedig on
'Lucifer'
A poster of TV series "Lucifer." Lucifer/ Facebook

Maze (Lesley-Ann Brandt) will be the main focus of the plot in ‘Lucifer” season 3 episode 19. A preview video of the next episode released online shows how the demon will blow off some steam, and become the target of an LAPD investigation.

Morningstar (Tom Ellis) isn’t aware about what Maze has been going through lately, and he possibly wouldn’t care even if he knew. But, the Devil is good at coming up with solutions, especially when it comes to his favourite demon. This attitude, and over confidence, may backfire in the next episode.

A preview video of the next episode [see below] shows Maze going crazy with the way things are going in her life. After her emotional turmoil with what happened between Amenadiel (D. B. Woodside) and Linda (Rachael Harris), Maze will also be feeling guilty about her outburst about Trixie (Scarlett Estevez)in the last episode.

Maze needs to blow off some steam, and Morningstar will give her the idea to do just that. Instead of punching a bag for a few hours to feel better, the demon will go and kill someone. The murder is particularly important because she will basically send out a message to her friends in the LAPD by killing the man in plain sight in front of a security camera.

Detective Chloe (Lauren German) and Dan (Kevin Alejandro) may be understanding, but will they neglect their duty in the face of such convincing evidence against heir friend? And just who is this person that Maze kills in the next episode?

No matter how Chloe reacts to what Maze did, she may certainly blame Morningstar for this mess. Will the Devil fix the problem once again and get back in the good books of his partner?

Fans of Amenadiel may be happy with the way things are going because with the focus on Maze’s storyline Woodside’s character will come back into focus. After taking a backseat for the love triangle plot, the fallen angel will come back in a big way, especially after he told Charlotte (Tricia Helfer) everything in the last episode.

Credit: Lucifer/ YouTube

Related
Join the Discussion
Verrency and Goodworld partner to bring charitable component to everyday financial transactions
Indian ride-sharing platform Ola lands in Sydney, offers free rides
Domino’s bans night-time deliveries to an Australian suburb to prioritise members' safety
Costco to build distribution site in Western Sydney, create hundreds of jobs
Sydney Airport welcomed more than 1.3 million international passengers in February
Sydney Airport welcomed more than 1.3 million international passengers in February
Wesfarmers announces plans to spin off Coles supermarket
Wesfarmers announces plans to spin off Coles supermarket
More Business
National Day of Action: Parents, educators equipped with tools to combat cyberbullying
Donald Trump Jr's wife files for divorce as pair go 'separate ways'
Florida bridge collapse causes fatalities and crushed vehicles
Facebook permanently bans Britain First and leaders’ pages for anti-Muslim hate speech
Charleston shooter Dylann Roof’s sister arrested on drug and weapons charges
Charleston shooter Dylann Roof’s sister arrested on drug and weapons charges
US woman sentenced to jail for killing boyfriend in failed YouTube stunt
US woman sentenced to jail for killing boyfriend in failed YouTube stunt
More News
Australian Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton beats Ferrari drivers to pole
Stephen Curry injury update: Warriors star sprains MCL in return game
Australian Grand Prix: Daniel Ricciardo receives three-place grid penalty
Usain Bolt has a 'realistic' chance of joining Borussia Dortmund
Canelo Alvarez suspended, rematch vs Gennady Golovkin in jeopardy
Canelo Alvarez suspended, rematch vs Gennady Golovkin in jeopardy
Los Angeles Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies live stream: Watch NBA online
Los Angeles Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies live stream: Watch NBA online
More Sports
Geralt the Witcher heads to 'Soulcalibur VI' as playable character
Mozilla releases Firefox 59 with faster load times and improved privacy
Square Enix teases 'Shadow of the Tomb Raider,' release date leaks
'Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell 2018' listing posted on Amazon, then removed
Australians warned about salt content of sausages
Australians warned about salt content of sausages
Square Enix officially reveals 'Shadow of the Tomb Raider,' teaser included
Square Enix officially reveals 'Shadow of the Tomb Raider,' teaser included
More Life
‘Outlander’ season 4: Sam Heughan teases new villain details
'Bull' season 2 episode 18 'Bad Medicine' spoilers
'The Good Doctor' season 1 finale spoilers
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8: Leaked pictures of Dothraki
'Lucifer' season episode 19 preview: Killer maze
‘Lucifer’ season 3: LAPD vs. Maze
'The Walking Dead' season 8 episode 13 preview: Simon's war
‘The Walking Dead’ season 8: Maggie vs. The Saviors
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car