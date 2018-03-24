'Lucifer' season episode 19 preview: Killer maze

Maze (Lesley-Ann Brandt) will be the main focus of the plot in ‘Lucifer” season 3 episode 19. A preview video of the next episode released online shows how the demon will blow off some steam, and become the target of an LAPD investigation.

Morningstar (Tom Ellis) isn’t aware about what Maze has been going through lately, and he possibly wouldn’t care even if he knew. But, the Devil is good at coming up with solutions, especially when it comes to his favourite demon. This attitude, and over confidence, may backfire in the next episode.

A preview video of the next episode [see below] shows Maze going crazy with the way things are going in her life. After her emotional turmoil with what happened between Amenadiel (D. B. Woodside) and Linda (Rachael Harris), Maze will also be feeling guilty about her outburst about Trixie (Scarlett Estevez)in the last episode.

Maze needs to blow off some steam, and Morningstar will give her the idea to do just that. Instead of punching a bag for a few hours to feel better, the demon will go and kill someone. The murder is particularly important because she will basically send out a message to her friends in the LAPD by killing the man in plain sight in front of a security camera.

Detective Chloe (Lauren German) and Dan (Kevin Alejandro) may be understanding, but will they neglect their duty in the face of such convincing evidence against heir friend? And just who is this person that Maze kills in the next episode?

No matter how Chloe reacts to what Maze did, she may certainly blame Morningstar for this mess. Will the Devil fix the problem once again and get back in the good books of his partner?

Fans of Amenadiel may be happy with the way things are going because with the focus on Maze’s storyline Woodside’s character will come back into focus. After taking a backseat for the love triangle plot, the fallen angel will come back in a big way, especially after he told Charlotte (Tricia Helfer) everything in the last episode.

Credit: Lucifer/ YouTube