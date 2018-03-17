'Lucifer' season 3 episode 18: Love triangle in focus

The love triangle will come into focus in “Lucifer” season 3 episode 18. After teasing the possibility in the past few episodes, this storyline will now take centre stage with Morningstar (Tom Ellis) going to the extent of telling Pierce (Tom Welling) to back off.

In the last episode Pierce realised that he can have what Morningstar has, which should help make his immortal life bearable. The only problem is that he wants Chloe (Lauren German) to be a part of his life.

Morningstar has been sending confusing signals lately, especially in the last episode. Chloe doesn’t know that her partner is doing all this to protect her from the wrath of God. She made plans with Pierce once, and in the next episode she will go out with her boss once again.

The trailer of the next episode [see below] shows Morningstar feeling jealous about the chemistry between Pierce and Chloe. The lieutenant is a handsome man who has been complimented multiple times for having big, strong arms. Chloe too has complimented her boss in the past. Now that the detective’s relationship with her partner can be described as complicated, to put it mildly, there may be room for some distraction.

Things will get so heated up that Morningstar will warn Pierce that there’s room for only one immortal in Chloe’s life and that immortal is the devil. Pierce, however, may not back down. After spending thousands of years on earth and trying multiple ways to kill himself, he believes that Chloe is the key to finding the happiness that he is seeking.

In the midst of all the drama surrounding the love triangle, there’s another case to solve. LAPD is tasked with tracking down a serial killer who only targets couples in love. This time Pierce too will get involved in solving the case, and he will notice that the case is connected to a murder he solved in 1958.

Credit: Lucifer/ YouTube