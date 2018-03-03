'Lucifer' season 3 episode 16: Chloe's life on the line

By @sachintrivedig on
'Lucifer'
A poster of TV series "Lucifer." Lucifer/ Facebook

There is yet another case to solve in “Lucifer” season 3 episode 16. A preview video of the next episode shows that the LAPD will have to investigate a case involving a Hollywood assistant, and they have to go up against some powerful forces that will put Detective Chloe Decker’s (Lauren German) life on the line.

The LAPD will have to up against the Bolivian Cartel in the next episode. A preview video that has been released online [see below] shows the team trying to figure out the connection between the criminals and a Hollywood assistant. The Bolivian Cartel apparently wants the Hollywood assistant dead.

This will be an intense case for the team to solve. Chloe will put her life on the line while solving the case. While the team investigates the crime scene, and Morningstar (Tom Ellis) opens a draw, they will find a booby trap waiting for them.

There will be a bomb inside the drawer. They can’t try and move the bomb because it has been designed in such a way that removing it will result in an immediate explosion.

Morningstar and Chloe will attempt to defuse the bomb together. Will the Devil be forced to use his powers to save the life of the detective? Such a scenario is sure to expose him.

Readers should note that Morningstar has been having nightmares lately. In his dreams Morningstar is unable to control his wings, which pop out unexpectedly and they scare Chloe so much that she falls out of the building. Despite the Devil’s best efforts and magical powers he is unable to save the detective in his dreams. Is this a premonition of Chloe’s death?

Marcus Pierce (Tom Welling) will also be involved in the case, but he may not be there at the crime scene where the bomb will be placed.

Credit: Lucifer/ YouTube

