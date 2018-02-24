'Lucifer' season 3 episode 15 air date and plot

After the week off for the Olympics, “Lucifer” season 3 will be back with episode 15 on Feb. 26. There’s yet another murder to solve, and a killer that Morningstar (Tom Ellis) and Detective Chloe Decker (Lauren German) have to catch.

The team from the LAPD has to solve the murder case of a bestselling author. Morningstar will have to go undercover yet again to catch the killer, who will be among the attendees of a high school reunion. Chloe will also get into the action by going undercover.

There will be another break on the show after airing five episodes, series writer Chris Rafferty said in an online post [see below]. The show will return with the remaining episodes after just one week of break.

The next episode appears to be a filler, with a major focus on the fun aspect of the TV series. Morningstar’s efforts to kill Marcus/Cain (Tom Welling) is going nowhere, and his brother Amenadiel (D.B. Woodside) is not prepared to help the Devil find a way to defy God. This storyline may pickup slowly in the coming episodes.

In a recent interview with Variety, Welling talked about his conversations with writer of the show Joe Henderson. The actor revealed that his character’s arc is huge. Welling pointed out that his character’s storyline has been on a “slow burn” right from the beginning. The character came in as a regular policeman, but the fans later found out that Marcus isn’t exactly who he says he is. This “slow burn” may continue, as the story explores the fate of Cain.

Welling also teased that the love triangle of his character, Morningstar and Chloe will take-off now. Will the Devil admit to himself that he can’t let the love of his life go? Will he fight Cain for her?

Fear not, LuciFans! After the Olympics, ALL-NEW #Lucifer episodes return Feb 26 w/ #HighSchoolPoppycock, the first of 5 new episodes in a row! Then one week off. Then back with the remaining 5 new ones that climax in the big season finale! #hellyeah _ @LuciferonFOX pic.twitter.com/VR3aMt0SWP — Chris Rafferty (@chris_rafferty) February 13, 2018

