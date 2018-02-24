'Lucifer' season 3 episode 15 air date and plot

By @sachintrivedig on
'Lucifer'
A poster of TV series "Lucifer." Lucifer/ Facebook

After the week off for the Olympics, “Lucifer” season 3 will be back with episode 15 on Feb. 26. There’s yet another murder to solve, and a killer that Morningstar (Tom Ellis) and Detective Chloe Decker (Lauren German) have to catch.

The team from the LAPD has to solve the murder case of a bestselling author. Morningstar will have to go undercover yet again to catch the killer, who will be among the attendees of a high school reunion. Chloe will also get into the action by going undercover.

There will be another break on the show after airing five episodes, series writer Chris Rafferty said in an online post [see below]. The show will return with the remaining episodes after just one week of break.

The next episode appears to be a filler, with a major focus on the fun aspect of the TV series. Morningstar’s efforts to kill Marcus/Cain (Tom Welling) is going nowhere, and his brother Amenadiel (D.B. Woodside) is not prepared to help the Devil find a way to defy God. This storyline may pickup slowly in the coming episodes.

In a recent interview with Variety, Welling talked about his conversations with writer of the show Joe Henderson. The actor revealed that his character’s arc is huge. Welling pointed out that his character’s storyline has been on a “slow burn” right from the beginning. The character came in as a regular policeman, but the fans later found out that Marcus isn’t exactly who he says he is. This “slow burn” may continue, as the story explores the fate of Cain.

Welling also teased that the love triangle of his character, Morningstar and Chloe will take-off now. Will the Devil admit to himself that he can’t let the love of his life go? Will he fight Cain for her?

Credit: Lucifer/ YouTube

Credit: Chris Rafferty/ Twitter

Related
Join the Discussion
Cyberhound introduces Circle with Disney to Australian homes
Open banking in Australia: Treasury’s report assesses best ways to share data
ACCC reveals jump in CVC acquired from NBN, expects faster broadband speeds
Home loan market competition heats up despite RBA leaving rates on hold
Avon to close Australia and New Zealand operations by end of 2018
Avon to close Australia and New Zealand operations by end of 2018
Philip Morris International again recognised as a Global Top Employer
Philip Morris International again recognised as a Global Top Employer
More Business
Specialists push better access to child health care for all Australian kids
Donald Trump reportedly lied about 10-carat diamond engagement ring for Melania
Watch: Video that captures Donald Trump's orange locks flying apart goes viral
'Fake news' is Word of the Year 2017 by Collins English Dictionary
Australian sites compromised by malware that forces visitors’ computers to mine cryptocurrency
Australian sites compromised by malware that forces visitors’ computers to mine cryptocurrency
South-east Queensland storm leaves homes without power; Boy treated for electric shock
South-east Queensland storm leaves homes without power; Boy treated for electric shock
More News
Arsene Wenger reveals why he didn't sign Pep Guardiola in 2001
Los Angeles Lakers vs Sacramento Kings live stream: Watch NBA online
Golden State Warriors vs Oklahoma City Thunder live stream: Watch NBA online
Jimmy Butler injury update: Timberwolves star could out for season
Ester Ledecka first woman to win gold in different sports at same Olympics
Ester Ledecka first woman to win gold in different sports at same Olympics
Comeback man Tiger Woods believes he can win a PGA title
Comeback man Tiger Woods believes he can win a PGA title
More Sports
Positive attitude towards ageing may cut chances of developing dementia, study suggests
CD Projekt Red to attend E3 2018, hopes high for 'Cyberpunk 2077'
Android game sale: New Humble Mobile Bundle contains US$45 worth of games
Crash Bandicoot heading to Switch and PC, new game in 2019 - report
US professor who insisted ‘Australia is not a country’ fired
US professor who insisted ‘Australia is not a country’ fired
New Steam games for February week 2: 'DESOLATE' and more
New Steam games for February week 2: 'DESOLATE' and more
More Life
Plot of the next ‘Star Wars’ animation series
‘Star Wars Rebels’ season 4: Ezra and the Wolves
‘Star Trek Discovery toy showcased in New York
‘Outlander’ season 4 production and filming update
'Game of Thrones' season 8: Maisie Williams on reading the ending
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8: Lots of filming still left
'Outlander' season 4: Turning Scotland into America is 'no small feat'
‘Outlander season 4: Producer not happy about leaks
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car