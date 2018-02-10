'Lucifer' season 3 episode 15: Going to a high school reunion

By @sachintrivedig on
'Lucifer'
A poster of TV series "Lucifer." Lucifer/ Facebook

It’s back to high school for Morningstar (Tom Ellis) in “Lucifer” season 3 episode 15. A preview video of the next episode shows the Devil going under cover once again to solve a crime. This will be another fun filled ride, with Detective Chloe Decker (Lauren German) getting another opportunity to learn how to flirt.

The promo video of the next episode [see below] shows the LAPD investigating the death of a popular author. The books written by the deceased are all high school dramas, so a team from the police department will go undercover to the author’s school reunion party to search for clues.

Morningstar will have to go undercover once again in the next episode, and this time he will be impersonating a balding middle-aged man. Dan Espinoza (Kevin Alejandro) jokes about the similarity between Morningstar and the man he will be impersonating.

So, when Morningstar will go as this Todd Cornwell he will not make any cosmetic changes to his attire. Dressed in a well tailored suit, as always, the Devil will be very uncomfortable at the party while investigating the murder. High school reunions are apparently one of the more popular forms of torture in Hell, and being in such a party appears to bring back some memories for the Devil.

While Morningstar will look at all the people awkwardly, Chloe will put her flirting skills to good use to catch the killer. Readers may remember how hilarious it was the last time the character tried to flirt with the guidance of the Devil.

As in most of the episodes of the show, the killer may be found and arrested at the reunion. The man that Chloe is flirting with may turn out to be the murderer.

Amenadiel (D.B. Woodside) and Marcus Pierce (Tom Welling) are conspicuously missing in the preview video of the next episode. After focusing on the main plot of trying to kill Kane, this may be a more fun episode for the fans to just sit back and enjoy.

Credit: Lucifer/ YouTube

Related
Join the Discussion
Australian farmland to be marketed to local buyers first before foreign investors
Free payphones in three Brisbane suburbs amid patchy Telstra coverage
Australia attracts more high net worth individuals than any other country: analysis
JB Hi-Fi secures spot in world's 250 largest retailers, joins Wesfarmers and Woolworths
ACCC reveals jump in CVC acquired from NBN, expects faster broadband speeds
ACCC reveals jump in CVC acquired from NBN, expects faster broadband speeds
Home loan market competition heats up despite RBA leaving rates on hold
Home loan market competition heats up despite RBA leaving rates on hold
More Business
NSW Sushi store operator, accountant fined $200K for exploiting young foreign workers
Queensland mother allegedly poisons two disabled children
Australia hailed world’s safest country for a woman
Germany's killer nurse accused of murdering another 97 patients with lethal injections
'Fake news' is Word of the Year 2017 by Collins English Dictionary
'Fake news' is Word of the Year 2017 by Collins English Dictionary
Former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar given 175 years for sexual abuse
Former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar given 175 years for sexual abuse
More News
Boston Celtics vs Washington Wizards live stream: Watch NBA online
Los Angeles Lakers vs Oklahoma City Thunder live stream: Watch NBA online
Lou Williams, Clippers agree to 3-year extension
CM Punk vs Mike Jackson likely for UFC 225 in June
Roger Federer set to become oldest No.1 in men’s tennis history
Roger Federer set to become oldest No.1 in men’s tennis history
NBA Free Agency 2018: Lakers confident they will sign two max stars
NBA Free Agency 2018: Lakers confident they will sign two max stars
More Sports
Steam sale: Humble Paradox Bundle 2018 contains US$239 worth of games
'God of War' gets release date and a new story trailer
Google's two-factor authentication only enabled by less than 10% of users
Steam sale: Fanatical’s Nemesis Bundle 5 tests your survival and fighting skills
Part of Australia was attached to North America years ago, research suggests
Part of Australia was attached to North America years ago, research suggests
PC dominates, Switch rises, in-game loot boxes to continue – GDC 2018 survey
PC dominates, Switch rises, in-game loot boxes to continue – GDC 2018 survey
More Life
‘Outlander’ season 4 production going well
‘Supernatural’ 13x13 ‘Devil’s Bargain’ recap: The best thing is the last scene
'The Blacklist' season 5 episode 14 spoilers
‘Star Trek Discovery’: Taking the fight to the enemy
'The Walking Dead' season 8: The possible end of the Scavengers
‘The Walking Dead’ season 8: New trailer released
'Coronation Street' spoilers for Feb. 9: Aidan prepares for kidney donation
'Coronation Street' Feb. 9 spoilers
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car