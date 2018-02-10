'Lucifer' season 3 episode 15: Going to a high school reunion

It’s back to high school for Morningstar (Tom Ellis) in “Lucifer” season 3 episode 15. A preview video of the next episode shows the Devil going under cover once again to solve a crime. This will be another fun filled ride, with Detective Chloe Decker (Lauren German) getting another opportunity to learn how to flirt.

The promo video of the next episode [see below] shows the LAPD investigating the death of a popular author. The books written by the deceased are all high school dramas, so a team from the police department will go undercover to the author’s school reunion party to search for clues.

Morningstar will have to go undercover once again in the next episode, and this time he will be impersonating a balding middle-aged man. Dan Espinoza (Kevin Alejandro) jokes about the similarity between Morningstar and the man he will be impersonating.

So, when Morningstar will go as this Todd Cornwell he will not make any cosmetic changes to his attire. Dressed in a well tailored suit, as always, the Devil will be very uncomfortable at the party while investigating the murder. High school reunions are apparently one of the more popular forms of torture in Hell, and being in such a party appears to bring back some memories for the Devil.

While Morningstar will look at all the people awkwardly, Chloe will put her flirting skills to good use to catch the killer. Readers may remember how hilarious it was the last time the character tried to flirt with the guidance of the Devil.

As in most of the episodes of the show, the killer may be found and arrested at the reunion. The man that Chloe is flirting with may turn out to be the murderer.

Amenadiel (D.B. Woodside) and Marcus Pierce (Tom Welling) are conspicuously missing in the preview video of the next episode. After focusing on the main plot of trying to kill Kane, this may be a more fun episode for the fans to just sit back and enjoy.

Credit: Lucifer/ YouTube