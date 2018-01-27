'Lucifer' season 3 episode 13: Morningstar's gay side

Fans will get to see a new side to Morningstar (Tom Ellis) in “Lucifer” season 3 episode 13. Promo pictures of the next episode show the devil kissing Marcus Pierce (Tom Welling). However, like all things about Morningstar, this will be just fun and games.

Morningstar’s main task at the moment is to find a way to kill Pierce, the man who has been revealed to be the Biblical Cain. His death would be the ultimate way of getting back at God, and this will be the main focus of the plot in the next episode.

A preview video of the next episode posted on YouTube shows Morningstar using a chainsaw to kill Cain. Will cutting him up be enough to kill him?

Meanwhile, the crime solving adventure of Morningstar will also continue. A deadly drug has hit the streets and it is up to Detective Chloe Decker (Lauren German) and her partner to solve the case.

Chloe is particularly concerned about Morningstar rushing into the drug dealers den, and creating trouble. In the preview video the devil denies attempting anything like that, but the video shows that that is exactly what he will do.

The scenes of Morningstar taking on the drug dealers are promising this to be an action packed episode. But, along with the action there will also be some great comedy.

Promo pictures of the next episode posted on YouTube shows Morningstar kissing Pierce. The two characters will pretend to be gay, and engaged to each other. While playing such fun roles will come naturally to the rebellious devil, Cain may find it a little difficult to go along with the plan.

The episode synopsis also teases the continuation of the love triangle storyline of Maze (Lesley-Ann Brandt), Amenadiel (D.B. Woodside), and Linda Martin (Rachael Harris). Maze has a newfound attraction for someone she used to despise, and Charlotte (Tricia Helfer) will have a revelation, according to the synopsis.