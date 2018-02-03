'Lucifer' season 3 episode 14 preview: Enjoying immortality

By @sachintrivedig on
Lucifer
Actor Tom Ellis of "Lucifer" appears during the Fox Network presentation at the Television Critics Association (TCA) winter press tour in Pasadena, California January 15, 2016. Reuters/David McNew

Morningstar (Tom Ellis) is supposed to be helping Cain (Tom Welling), but in “Lucifer” season 3 episode 14 the Devil will try to persuade the immortal man to enjoy everything that life has to offer. An understandably disappointed Cain will then turn to Amenadiel (D.B. Woodside) for help.

In a preview video posted on YouTube Morningstar tells Cain that the latter hates living so much because he can’t see how much fun it is. The Devil appears to show the immortal all the fun that he can have.

However, for a man who has lived on earth for thousands of years, and enjoyed all the pleasures it has to offer, Cain has no interest in the comforting words of Morningstar. Cain wants to die, and he will seek Amenadiel’s help after the Devil fails.

Amenadiel too may not be keen on helping Cain. There is an incentive for Amenadiel though, as Cain offers o help him with his problem. The two will end up fighting, but there won’t be a clear victor between the two.

After beating each other up, Amenadiel will finally pull a gun on Cain. Morningstar will return to see his brother injured, and a dead Cain coming back to life.

Promotional pictures of the next episode have also surfaced on YouTube. Just as in most episodes, there will be a crime for Chloe (Lauren German) to solve. The case this time is personal because Ella’s (Aimee Garcia) brother is the main suspect, and the forensic scientist will do everything she can to prove her brother’s innocence.

Meanwhile, Linda (Rachael Harris) will have to deal with a new problem. Charlotte (Tricia Helfer) will come to seek her help, which will make the therapist upset, according to the episode synopsis. Readers should note that Linda had a very bad experience with Lucifer’s mum before, and that incident may affect her interactions with the lawyer Charlotte.

McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car