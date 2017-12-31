'Lucifer' season 3 episode 11: Going back to the beginning

“Lucifer” season 3 episode 11 is a New Year special for the fans. The plot is set years back, at a time when Morningstar (Tom Ellis) arrived in Los Angeles for the first time, and he still had his wings. It’s a fun filled adventure, but it will also reveal the important trigger that led to the fallen angel losing his wings.

A preview video of the next episode [see below] shows the time when Morningstar first arrived in Los Angeles, and his brother Amenadiel (D.B. Woodside) came chasing after him. The brothers will go around the city and have a good time.

Morningstar will be dressed in retro clothes, but he will still get the attention from the ladies. The episode will also show how he got his car that he still uses, and it appears as though he stole it because he doesn’t use a key to turn it on.

While Morningstar will enjoy the sights and sounds of the city, his brother will be a hesitant participant. Amenadiel will also get a change of clothes after spending some time with his brother in Los Angeles.

The episode will also show an encounter with Chloe Decker (Lauren German). The detective will be seen in a police uniform, and the preview video shows her working at her desk. The fans will get to see what life was like for Chloe before the devil entered the scene. Her relationship with her colleague Dan Espinoza (Kevin Alejandro) will also be explored on the show.

Meanwhile, cast member Rachael Harris (Linda Martin) answered a few fans questions in a video posted online [see below]. The actress answered the questions as her character would.

Episode 11 will be the mid-season finale, so it may reveal some shocking detail about the time when Morningstar lost his wings. The next part of the season will focus on how the devil will once again try and get rid of his divine gift and try to get his devil face back.

Credit: Lucifer/ YouTube