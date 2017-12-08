'Lucifer' season 3 episode 10: The Sinnerman isn't done yet

The Sinnerman (Kevin Carroll) storyline isn’t done yet. Morningstar (Tom Ellis) and those close to him will continue to face problems in “Lucifer” season 3 episode 10, leading the LAPD to conclude that there may be another man out there carrying out the dark deeds.

With the Sinnerman supposedly behind bars, Morningstar should be enjoying his life. The preview videos of the next episode [see below] show the Devil getting back to his party life. However, the celebrations will not last long as the troubles continue. According to the synopsis of the episode another life is on the line, and the clock is ticking for the detectives to find the killer before it is too late.

When a hand grenade booby trap blows up, nearly killing Detective Chloe Decker (Lauren German) and Morningstar; they know that their work isn’t done yet. The Devil wants to wrap this case up quickly before he loses someone close to him.

The whole team at the LAPD, including Marcus Pierce (Tom Welling) will work on this case. Morningstar can’t use his powers on the prisoner, but he will attempt to beat the information out of him. The Devil suspects that the man in their custody is just a pawn, and the real Sinnerman is still out there. The Devil will attempt to make a deal with the man in their custody, but will he be able to do it with a man who would rather lose his eyes than allow Morningstar to find out the truth?

Another interesting aspect of the next episode is that Amenadiel (D.B. Woodside) will be back in his angel clothes. The character’s storyline this time around has mainly focused on the personal side. Amenadiel and Linda (Rachael Harris) developed a deep bond this year, but the relationship is fraught with concerns, since Maze (Lesley-Ann Brandt) is certainly not happy about it.

Credit: Lucifer/ YouTube