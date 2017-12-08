'Lucifer' season 3 episode 10: The Sinnerman isn't done yet

By @sachintrivedig on
'Lucifer'
A poster of TV series "Lucifer." Lucifer/ Facebook

The Sinnerman (Kevin Carroll) storyline isn’t done yet. Morningstar (Tom Ellis) and those close to him will continue to face problems in “Lucifer” season 3 episode 10, leading the LAPD to conclude that there may be another man out there carrying out the dark deeds.

With the Sinnerman supposedly behind bars, Morningstar should be enjoying his life. The preview videos of the next episode [see below] show the Devil getting back to his party life. However, the celebrations will not last long as the troubles continue. According to the synopsis of the episode another life is on the line, and the clock is ticking for the detectives to find the killer before it is too late.

When a hand grenade booby trap blows up, nearly killing Detective Chloe Decker (Lauren German) and Morningstar; they know that their work isn’t done yet. The Devil wants to wrap this case up quickly before he loses someone close to him.

The whole team at the LAPD, including Marcus Pierce (Tom Welling) will work on this case. Morningstar can’t use his powers on the prisoner, but he will attempt to beat the information out of him. The Devil suspects that the man in their custody is just a pawn, and the real Sinnerman is still out there. The Devil will attempt to make a deal with the man in their custody, but will he be able to do it with a man who would rather lose his eyes than allow Morningstar to find out the truth?

Another interesting aspect of the next episode is that Amenadiel (D.B. Woodside) will be back in his angel clothes. The character’s storyline this time around has mainly focused on the personal side. Amenadiel and Linda (Rachael Harris) developed a deep bond this year, but the relationship is fraught with concerns, since Maze (Lesley-Ann Brandt) is certainly not happy about it.

Credit: Lucifer/ YouTube

Related
Join the Discussion
Businesses could lose sales if not disability-friendly, SA’s Equal Opportunity Commissioner warns
Cheaper grocery bills expected as Kaufland scores second Australian site
eBay Australia, Google team up for a more personalised shopping experience
Increased job opportunities in Australia amid rush to hire workers before Christmas
Fare increase in Melbourne: UberX drivers to charge $1.15 per kilometre
Fare increase in Melbourne: UberX drivers to charge $1.15 per kilometre
Amazon launches in Australia and here are the best deals so far
Amazon launches in Australia and here are the best deals so far
More Business
'Russia will go only forward': Putin declares run for re-election in 2018
Palestinians condemn Trump's recognition of Jerusalem; Israeli government calls it ‘beautiful gift’
Australians think life is better now than 50 years ago
MI5, police foiled alleged plot to attack and kill Theresa May: report
Australian marriage equality: Parliament legalises same-sex marriage
Australian marriage equality: Parliament legalises same-sex marriage
'My lawful wedded spouse' suggested to become new title at Australian weddings
'My lawful wedded spouse' suggested to become new title at Australian weddings
More News
Ronda Rousey to WWE: Former UFC star close to finalising deal
Stephen Curry injury update: Warriors star to miss at least two weeks
2017 Ashes: Australia claim 2-0 lead with Adelaide Test victory
Russia banned from Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics for anti-doping rules manipulation
LeBron James is playing 'NBA 2K18' to prepare for Isaiah Thomas
LeBron James is playing 'NBA 2K18' to prepare for Isaiah Thomas
Los Angeles Lakers vs Philadelphia 76ers live stream: Watch NBA online
Los Angeles Lakers vs Philadelphia 76ers live stream: Watch NBA online
More Sports
Square Enix CEO clarifies ‘Deux Ex’ hiatus, promises ‘amazing’ game with Marvel
Steam sale: Save up to US$215 with Fanatical’s Nemesis Bundle 4
Cards Against Humanity buys land to stop Trump from building wall
Steam sale: Fanatical Max Damage Bundle promises 8 'chaotic' games for US$3.49
Amid PUBG fame, developer Bluehole readies release of MMORPG 'Ascent: Infinite Realm'
Amid PUBG fame, developer Bluehole readies release of MMORPG 'Ascent: Infinite Realm'
Steam sale: Save US$443 with the exhilarating Humble Codemasters Racing Bundle
Steam sale: Save US$443 with the exhilarating Humble Codemasters Racing Bundle
More Life
‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’: A moral dilemma
'Coronation Street' Dec. 8 spoilers
‘The Walking Dead’ season 8 episode 8: Negan’s revenge
‘Outlander’ season 3 finale: Shocking revelation
'Days Of Our Lives' spoilers for Dec. 8: Eve asserts herself
'Days Of Our Lives' Dec. 8 spoilers
‘The Bold and the Beautiful' spoilers for Dec. 8: Quinn reveals something
'The Bold and the Beautiful' Dec. 8 spoilers
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car