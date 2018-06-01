'Lucifer' season 3 DVD releasing in August

“Lucifer” season 3 is the last instalment of the popular show, and Warner Bros. Entertainment has announced the DVD set release date. Fans can pre-order their copy right now, but they will be able to watch their favourite show only in August.

According to a report by Coming Soon, the DVD set will be released on August 28. This will be a five-disc DVD set, and it has been priced at $39.99 (about AU$53). Fans will be able to purchase it via online digital retailers like iTunes, Amazon Prime Video, PlayStation, Vudu, Xbox and others.

The show was cancelled after the third season, but it isn’t clear if the DVD will include the two bonus episodes that aired recently. The last episode of the TV series showed what could happen in an alternate dimension, where Chloe (Lauren German) is a film actress rather than a police detective, which is an interesting starting point for the show to continue.

In the alternate dimension, Dan Espinoza (Kevin Alejandro) is a corrupt cop, Linda (Rachael Harris) is a TV show host facing a moral dilemma because of her falling ratings, Charlotte (Tricia Helfer) is greedy, and Mazikeen (Lesley-Ann Brandt) has gone down a dark path. The only character who has the same role is Morningstar (Tom Ellis), but he has never met Chole in the alternate dimension, until a police case brings them together.

The new events were started by God (Voice by Neil Gaiman), who wanted to see how things would turn out in a different setting. Chloe decided to become a detective after her father, a police officer, lost his life in the line of duty. In the alternate dimension her father is alive, but she eventually starts moving towards becoming a police officer.

With the TV series being cancelled, the fans will not get to see how things pan out in the alternate dimension, unless the show finds a new home somewhere else.