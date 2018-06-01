'Lucifer' season 3 DVD releasing in August

By @sachintrivedig on
'Lucifer'
A poster of TV series "Lucifer." Lucifer/ Facebook

“Lucifer” season 3 is the last instalment of the popular show, and Warner Bros. Entertainment has announced the DVD set release date. Fans can pre-order their copy right now, but they will be able to watch their favourite show only in August.

According to a report by Coming Soon, the DVD set will be released on August 28. This will be a five-disc DVD set, and it has been priced at $39.99 (about AU$53). Fans will be able to purchase it via online digital retailers like iTunes, Amazon Prime Video, PlayStation, Vudu, Xbox and others.

The show was cancelled after the third season, but it isn’t clear if the DVD will include the two bonus episodes that aired recently. The last episode of the TV series showed what could happen in an alternate dimension, where Chloe (Lauren German) is a film actress rather than a police detective, which is an interesting starting point for the show to continue.

In the alternate dimension, Dan Espinoza (Kevin Alejandro) is a corrupt cop, Linda (Rachael Harris) is a TV show host facing a moral dilemma because of her falling ratings, Charlotte (Tricia Helfer) is greedy, and Mazikeen (Lesley-Ann Brandt) has gone down a dark path. The only character who has the same role is Morningstar (Tom Ellis), but he has never met Chole in the alternate dimension, until a police case brings them together.

The new events were started by God (Voice by Neil Gaiman), who wanted to see how things would turn out in a different setting. Chloe decided to become a detective after her father, a police officer, lost his life in the line of duty. In the alternate dimension her father is alive, but she eventually starts moving towards becoming a police officer.

With the TV series being cancelled, the fans will not get to see how things pan out in the alternate dimension, unless the show finds a new home somewhere else.

Related
Join the Discussion
Australian governments don’t work with each other and it’s causing trouble
Australian millennials’ incomes have grown more than in other countries
The world needs to build more than two billion new homes over the next 80 years
The world economy can benefit from a vindicated Trump
Strong Economic Data Cause Declines In Gold - Will This Last?
Strong Economic Data Cause Declines In Gold - Will This Last?
Organic agriculture is going mainstream, but not the way you think it is
Organic agriculture is going mainstream, but not the way you think it is
More Business
Investigators: Malaysia Airlines MH17 downed by Russian missile
Australian grandmother Maria Elvira Pinto Exposto sentenced to death in Malaysia
Telstra’s network outages cause electronic ankle bracelets to fail
2 Australian embassy officials in South Africa sacked over alleged visa bribing
Ireland exit polls show overwhelming Yes to repeal the 8th Amendment
Ireland exit polls show overwhelming Yes to repeal the 8th Amendment
Victoria proposes jail for wage theft, workplace manslaughter
Victoria proposes jail for wage theft, workplace manslaughter
More News
More Sports
Melting Arctic sends a message: Climate change is here in a big way
Driverless cars are already here but the roads aren't ready for them
New Steam games for March week 4: 'Ash of Gods' and more
Pasta can help in weight loss, research suggests
‘Delete Facebook account’ searches rise 95% in Australia [Infographic]
‘Delete Facebook account’ searches rise 95% in Australia [Infographic]
Why you should talk to your children about Cambridge Analytica
Why you should talk to your children about Cambridge Analytica
More Life
‘Fear the Walking Dead’ season 4 episode 7 preview
‘Star Trek Discovery’ season 2: Creating the Borg
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8: Nikolaj Coster-Waldau interview
‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’: New featurette released
'Billions' season 3 episode 11: Jeffcoat makes his move
‘Billions’ season 3 episode 11: Taylor’s job at stake
'Lucifer' season 3 DVD releasing in August
‘Lucifer’ season 3: Warner Bros. Entertainment announces DVD release
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car