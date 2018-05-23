'Lucifer' season 4: Two bonus episodes to air next week

By @sachintrivedig on
Lucifer
Actor Tom Ellis of "Lucifer" appears during the Fox Network presentation at the Television Critics Association (TCA) winter press tour in Pasadena, California January 15, 2016. Reuters/David McNew

There won’t be a full twenty episode renewal of “Lucifer” season 4, but the fans will get to see Chloe’s (Lauren German) reaction to what she now knows. There will be two more episodes of the show that will air next week, which will hopefully give the fans some closure while saying good-bye to their favourite show.

According to a report by Coming Soon, the titles of the next two episodes are “Boo Normal” and “Once Upon A Time.” The first episode has a typical storyline, with a crime to solve, and the final episode takes Morningstar (Tom Ellis) to a new place to end the TV series on an interesting note.

The plot of “Boo Normal” involves Chloe and her partner investigating the murder of a child psychiatrist. The episode will also explore the back story of Ella Lopez (Aimee Garcia), who will think about a big childhood secret that she has been hiding. It remains to be seen if the episode will leave this storyline open, to be explored later, or if the writers have managed to wrap things up for the forensic scientist as well.

The main focus of the next episode, however, will be how Chloe will react to her finding out that Morningstar is indeed the Devil, and that he has been telling the truth all along. Given that there is a crime to solve in the episode, it seems the detective will take the shocking news well.

The final episode of the show will bring back Mum (Tricia Helfer). The Goddess of all creation will create a new dimension. Morningstar will move to this new world, where he is given the freedom of choice. The only catch to moving to this world is that here the Devil has never met Chloe. Will there be a painful event in the episode that will force Morningstar to shift to the new dimension?

The two bonus episodes will air back-to-back on May 28 in the US.

