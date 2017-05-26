‘Lucifer’ season 2 episode 18 preview: Missing family members

The preview video and the synopsis of “Lucifer” season 2 episode 18 have been released. Even though Morningstar and the others have everything they need to go back home, a last complication adds a wrinkle to the plan. Meanwhile, time is running out for Charlotte. The following article contains spoilers.

Charlotte (Tricia Helfer) can no longer hide the fact that her powers are returning, and the earthly vessel she borrowed can no longer hold them. After she inadvertently burned a man to death in the previous episode, it is up to Morningstar (Tom Ellis) to prevent Detective Chloe (Lauren German) from finding out the truth.

Meanwhile Amenadiel (D.B. Woodside) is missing. Did he change his mind after finding out that he is God’s favourite son? In the preview video, Morningstar tells his impatient Mum that his brother has the last piece of the Flaming Sword, which he evidently is unwilling to share.

According to the synopsis, Charlotte goes missing as well. It isn’t clear if this is immediately after she killed the man in the previous episode, or if this is after she finds out about her son having the missing piece of the Flaming Sword.

Amenadiel and Charlotte do come together eventually. And they all have a big family meeting with Morningstar. The brothers appear to have a different idea on what they have to do, but their powerful Mum throws them across the room.

Charlotte wants that piece of the Flaming Sword to go back home, but Amenadiel would rather die than let her have the key. Will Mum do the unthinkable to get what she wants?

Another interesting storyline in “Lucifer” season 2 episode 18 is that of Linda (Rachael Harris). The former psychologist is wounded, and according to Amenadiel, she will not make it. Will there be a shocking death for this character?

Credit: Lucifer/ YouTube