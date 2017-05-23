'Lucifer' season 2 episode 17 recap and review: Mum under lens

By @sachintrivedig on
'Lucifer'
A still from "Lucifer" TV series. Lucifer/ Facebook

A murder case connected to the Flaming Sword gets Charlotte (Tricia Helfer) involved. Time is running out for Mum to find a way to get back to heaven, and her actions make her sons very suspicious. The following article contains spoilers.

Anxious to get the Flaming Sword working, Charlotte gets her client to smuggle some artifacts to help complete the divine weapon. But, before he can hand it over, the client is killed and more importantly robbed. The only clue is a phone that was dropped at the crime scene.

Preliminary investigations reveal that the phone belongs to the son of a major crime family, which is represented by Charlotte. Chloe (Lauren German) goes undercover to a party, and confirms the killer is the son of the head of this crime family.

Meanwhile, Morningstar (Tom Ellis) has to douse some flames. Maze (Lesley-Ann Brandt) is angry and in pain. She feels betrayed because her friend is abandoning her on earth to go and live in heaven. It is only later that she learns that Morningstar doesn’t intend to stay in heaven, but wanted her to be angry to make sure his family members don’t suspect his intentions.

Maze and Morningstar go on a mission to help Linda (Rachael Harris), who is suspended for helping mental patients escape from the asylum. They fail to get the suspension lifted, but the psychiatrist helps the devil understand why his demon friend is angry with him, even after finding out the truth. She feels used and manipulated. The realization helps the two characters to bond.

Charlotte on the other hand makes a deal with her client. The head of the crime family is ready to give the goddess what she wants in exchange for the phone that the police have in their possession.

There is a meeting between Charlotte and the head of the crime family, but this is actually a setup. The phone is exchanged for a key to a locker and the police barge in to arrest everyone.

An ancient book is found in the locker. The book reveals the secrets of the Flaming Sword. It will take a few days for Amenadiel (D.B. Woods) to translate the text, but Charlotte doesn’t have that much time. The brothers are now increasingly suspicious about their mum hiding something from them.

Related
Join the Discussion
PwC, KPMG, Westpac and Commonwealth Bank among Australia’s top companies to work for
Microsoft says WannaCry ransomware must be a wake-up call for governments
Gov't reveals cyber attack in Australian businesses is rising
Telstra Wifi calling capability enabled for iPhone, Samsung Galaxy users
Aussies can save $3,184 per year by borrowing money online: Mozo
Aussies can save $3,184 per year by borrowing money online: Mozo
Xinja emerges as potential startup bank after federal budget reforms
Xinja emerges as potential startup bank after federal budget reforms
More Business
FDA to require restaurants to post nutritional info for their menu starting May 5
Melania Trump welcomes Queen Rania of Jordan, heads to an all-girls school
Pump hydro storage can help build 100 percent renewable energy grid
Study shows Western Australians are unhappiest at work; older, female employees are more satisfied
Egyptians unite after church bombing; Abdel Fatah el-Sisi declares state of emergency
Egyptians unite after church bombing; Abdel Fatah el-Sisi declares state of emergency
Trump to visit China; Xi approves 100-day trade talks plan
Trump to visit China; Xi approves 100-day trade talks plan
More News
Rafael Nadal odds-on favourite to win 2017 French Open
Undefeated Warriors storm into 2017 NBA Finals
Jinder Mahal wrests WWE SmackDown title from Randy Orton at Backlash
2017 NBA Playoffs: LeBron James disappears as Celtics claw back into series
Manu Ginobili on retirement: 'It feels like they want me to retire'
Manu Ginobili on retirement: 'It feels like they want me to retire'
NBA: Paul Millsap opts out; Atlanta return likely with bigger pay
Paul Millsap opting out, Hawks going all out with max contract pitch
More Sports
Spyslide webcam cover: Features, price and release details
Australia to soon grow medical marijuana locally, believes expert
Cyber attack 2017: Aussies urged to update anti-virus software
Telstra to refund nbn customers not receiving promised speeds
Pippa Middleton weds: All the pictures from the ‘wedding of the year’
Pippa Middleton weds: All the pictures from the ‘wedding of the year’
Apple Watch can now detect cardiac arrhythmia with 97 percent accuracy
Apple Watch can now detect cardiac arrhythmia with 97 percent accuracy
More Life
‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ spoilers: Force ghost cameo
'Supernatural' 12x23 finale spoilers
'Supernatural' 12x22 spoilers
'Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' season 4 finale: Ghost Rider rejoins team, tracks down Aida; ‘out of this world’ fan experience teased
'The Young and the Restless' spoilers for May 22-26: Hilary has proof of Cane and Juliet's 'affair' [WATCH VIDEOS]
'The Young and the Restless' spoilers for May 22-26
'12 Monkeys' Season 3 episode 3 'Enemy' and episode 4 'Brothers' spoilers: Cole and Ramse splinter to 2007 [WATCH VIDEOS]
'12 Monkeys' Season 3 episode 3 'Enemy' and episode 4 'Brothers' spoilers
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car