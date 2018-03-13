Los Angeles Lakers vs Denver Nuggets live stream: Watch NBA online

Mar 3, 2018; San Antonio, TX, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Julius Randle (30) reacts during the second half against the San Antonio Spurs at the AT&T Center. The Lakers won 116-112.

The Los Angeles Lakers (30-36) will host the Denver Nuggets (37-30) at the Staples Center on Tuesday evening (Wednesday AEDT). While the Lakers are fresh off an impressive 127-113 victory over the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday, the Nuggets, on a two-game winning streak, enter the game with an eye on the postseason.

With just 15 games remaining, the Nuggets are currently in a three-way tie for eighth place with the Los Angeles Clippers and Utah Jazz. A victory over the Lakers will help Michael Malone's team pull away from the San Antonio Spurs (37-30) -- another team tied with the exact same .552 record as the Nuggets.

Denver is trying to make the playoffs for the first time since 2013. "We're getting there. Every game, I think we're moving forward," coach Malone told reporters after the Nuggets' 130-104 blowout victory against the visiting Sacramento Kings on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Lakers will still be without second-year forward Brandon Ingram, who has missed five consecutive games with a strained left groin. Ingram has also been ruled out for Wednesday's home fixture against the Golden State Warriors.

In Ingram's absence, the Lakers have maintained a 3-2 record with victories against the San Antonio Spurs, Orlando Magic and Cleveland Cavaliers. Fourth-year forward Julius Randle is enjoying the most productive phase of his career, averaging a tally of 22.8 points, 8.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists in the month of March. Against the Cavaliers, Randle dropped a career-high 36 points, while also playing stellar defence against LeBron James.

Lakers coach Luke Walton felt Randle still had room for growth. "He was pretty special (against Cleveland). Showed a lot of what he can do. The crazy thing is, I still think he can be better."

Randle agreed with his coach. "It was something I always knew I could. Just take time to continue to learn the game, continue to grow and develop as a player, as a person. Something I knew I could do. I'm not surprised but it feels good I guess."

After hosting the Denver Nuggets, the Lakers will visit the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday (Thursday AEDT) before returning home to face the Miami Heat on Friday. Meanwhile, the Nuggets will visit the Detroit Pistons on Thursday before embarking on a difficult, seven-game road trip. Los Angeles Lakers vs Denver Nuggets live streaming, Lakers vs Nuggets live streaming, Lakers live streaming and NBA live streaming info follows.

Lakers vs Nuggets live stream: Watch NBA online

Date: Tuesday, March 13 (Wednesday AEDT)

Start Time: 7:30 p.m. PT (Local Time), 1:30 p.m. AEDT (Wednesday)

TV Channel: NBA TV (Global), TWC-SN, Altitude Sports (USA)

Live Stream: NBA TV (Global), NBA League Pass (Global), Spectrum SportsNet (USA)