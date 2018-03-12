Julius Randle career-high leads Lakers past Cavaliers

Los Angeles Lakers vs Portland Trail Blazers live streaming, Julius Randle
Mar 3, 2018; San Antonio, TX, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Julius Randle (30) reacts during the second half against the San Antonio Spurs at the AT&T Center. The Lakers won 116-112. USA TODAY Sports / Brendan Maloney

Fourth-year forward Julius Randle posted a career-high 36 points, 14 rebounds, seven assists and two blocks as the Los Angeles Lakers routed the Cleveland Cavaliers 127-113 at the Staples Center on Sunday night (Monday AEDT). With the victory, the Lakers moved to within six-and-a-half games of the eighth-seeded Los Angeles Clippers.

Though the Lakers aren't expected to end their four-season playoff drought, the front office has positioned itself to make a huge splash in this year's free agency period. Last season, the Lakers finished with a 26-56 record -- the third worst winning percentage in the NBA. This year, the Lakers have made significant strides with their young core, led by coach Luke Walton, and blossoming stars Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball and Julius Randle.

Besides scoring a game-high 36 points, Randle also took up the difficult assignment of guarding Cleveland Cavaliers superstar LeBron James. "We're just connecting at both ends, and we're able to really establish the way that we want to play. It's been great. I had the challenge of guarding the best player (LeBron James) in the game, so you know I loved to take that challenge and take it personally. But he's an amazing player. There's not much you can do," Randle told reporters after the game, via ESPN.

Isaiah Thomas turns up big against former team

Isaiah Thomas, who landed in Los Angeles from Cleveland during last month's NBA Trade Deadline, got his redemption moment Sunday as he posted 20 points, nine assists and five rebounds in the victory. Starters Brook Lopez and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, added 22 and 20 points, respectively. The young and athletic Lakers squad benefitted from Cleveland's lacklustre defence, scoring nearly 30 points in each of the four quarters. 

After the game, Thomas was asked if he was trying to prove a point to his former team. "I don't need to show anybody anything. They know what I can do. I only played 15 games with them, so it's really not about showing them what I can do. The world knows what I can do."

The Lakers will now stay at home to host the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday (Wednesday AEDT) before visiting the Golden State Warriors a day later. Meanwhile, the Cavaliers -- in danger of dropping to the fifth seed in the East -- will continue their five-game road trip with visits to Phoenix, Portland and Chicago. 

