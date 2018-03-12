LeBron James free agency: Cavs star impressed by young Lakers

Soon-to-be superstar free agent LeBron James is evidently impressed by the young Los Angeles Lakers team. After his Cleveland Cavaliers suffered a 127-113 blow out loss in Los Angeles on Sunday (Monday AEDT), James showered praise on Luke Walton's team, giving further hope to aspirant Lakers fans ahead of July's NBA free agency period.

A recent report on The Ringer noted that the Lakers, Philadelphia 76ers, Houston Rockets and the incumbent Cavaliers are four potential free agency destinations for James. Though James has also been linked to the San Antonio Spurs and Los Angeles Clippers, the aforementioned four teams are reportedly in his final shortlist.

James, who finished with 24 points, 10 rebounds and 7 assists in the loss, heaped praise on Luke Walton for helping the young Lakers team blossom this season. "Since Luke (Walton) took over, they've improved every single season, I think. They just try to implement that ball movement, that body movement that he got when he was in Golden State," James told reporters after the game.

LeBron James free agency: Lakers make strong impression

According to ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk, the Lakers were auditioning for James' services during Sunday's game. "If this was James' last trip to Los Angeles as a Cleveland Cavalier with a potential NBA-altering free-agency decision to make this summer, the Lakers took the opportunity to leave James with one final impression. The Lakers used a 22-3 run at the end of the third quarter to run away with a 127-113 victory over the Cavaliers," Youngmisuk wrote in his post-match report.

LeBron James is almost certain to leave the Cleveland Cavaliers unless his hometown franchise can win the NBA championship in June. With the Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets tipped as strong co-favourites, James & the Cavs are unlikely to pose a threat to the Western Conference powerhouses. Stay tuned for the latest news and updates from LeBron James Free Agency.