Los Angeles Lakers vs Dallas Mavericks live stream: Watch NBA online

Lakers vs Clippers live streaming, Kyle Kuzma
December 25, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma (0) shoots against Minnesota Timberwolves guard Jamal Crawford (11) during the second half at Staples Center. USA TODAY Sports / Gary A. Vasquez

The Los Angeles Lakers (14-27) will travel to Texas to face the Dallas Mavericks (15-28) at the American Airlines Center on Saturday (Sunday AEDT). In a day start, the Mavs would attempt to win their 15th consecutive game against the long time conference rivals. 

Neither team is expected to make this year's playoffs. While the Mavericks are likely to position themselves for a high pick in an elite draft class, the Lakers will surrender their first round draft pick to either the Philadelphia 76ers or Boston Celtics. Lonzo Ball's Lakers are reportedly primed to sign two max-level free agents in July. 

The Mavericks enter the game on the back of back-to-back victories, a 114-99 routing of the Orlando Magic last Wednesday before a 115-111 road win over Charlotte Hornets. Forward Harrison Barnes believes his team is still battling for a playoff berth in the tough Western Conference. 

"We're a resilient group. We lost three games at home, and all three were close games. And to lose like that, it's kind of like it's devastating. But then to come back these last two, it feels good. So, I'm excited with the way we're playing. I think we're competing harder and we're executing better. And it's a long road ahead, but we've just got to continue taking it one game at a time," said Barnes, on the eve of the game, via ESPN. The sixth-year forward leads the team with 18.8 points and 6.7 rebounds per game.

Meanwhile, the Lakers are coming off an impressive three-game winning streak. On Thursday, Luke Walton's young squad upset Gregg Popovich's San Antonio Spurs 93-81 behind 26 points from second-year forward Brandon Ingram. "Just reading the defence, trying to be better off of instincts. Whether guys are far back or too close, I can drive around them, I'm just trying to read the defence and make the best play," Ingram said after the win. Los Angeles Lakers vs Dallas Mavericks live streaming, Lakers vs Mavericks live streaming and Lakers live streaming info follows. 

Lakers vs Mavericks live stream: Watch NBA online  
Date: Saturday, Jan. 13 (Sunday AEDT)
Start Time: 1 p.m. (CST, Local Time), 5 a.m. AEDT (Sunday)
TV Channel: TWC SN, FSSW (USA)
Live Stream: NBA League Pass

