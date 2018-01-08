Los Angeles Lakers beat Atlanta Hawks, end 9-game losing streak

By @saihoops on
Cleveland Cavaliers vs Los Angeles Lakers live streaming, Lonzo Ball
Dec 12, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonzo Ball (2) passes the ball to Lakers center Brook Lopez (11) over New York Knicks guard Jarrett Jack (55) during the second half at Madison Square Garden. USA TODAY Sports / Adam Hunger

The Los Angeles Lakers (12-27) ended their 9-game losing streak Sunday (Monday AEDT) with a 132-113 victory over the Atlanta Hawks (10-29) at the Staples Center. The Lakers had lost nine consecutive games dating back to the 113-106 away loss to the Golden State Warriors on Dec. 22. 

The Lakers also registered their first home victory since the 103-94 win over the Chicago Bulls on Nov. 21. The team had been dealing injuries to several players besides other off-the-court controversy. LaVar Ball, the father of rookie Lonzo Ball, recently criticised Luke Walton and indicated that the players had lost faith in the Lakers coach. After Sunday's victory, the young Lakers rallied behind their coach. 

Brandon Ingram, who led the Lakers with 20 points and 7 assists, requested his teammates to keep the LaVar chat out of the locker room. "It is important for us to let that stay out of the locker room. It is our job to come in here and listen to our head coach every single day and listen to the assistants. We can't control what's on the outside or who is talking on the outside. We just try to stay within this team and see how we can make each other better each and every day," said the second-year forward out of Duke University. 

Lakers trying to block out LaVar Ball chatter

During the losing streak, the Lakers held an emergency team meeting to voice their frustrations. With the front office determined to make a big splash in July's free agency period, there have been reports of several Lakers players being placed in the trade market. During the slump, coach Walton reiterated that the team could only control their actions on the court. 

"We need to focus our energy and minds on what we are doing and that is the message we send every day. Don't worry about what people on Twitter are saying, don't worry about what this media outlet is saying or that one or your agent (is saying). The people that matter to what we are trying to do is all in our room. So we have to be able to trust each other and have each other's backs. That obviously is not always going to be 100 percent true but that is the messaging all year long," Walton said after Sunday's win.

After hosting the Atlanta Hawks, the Lakers will stay at home to host the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday and San Antonio Spurs on Thursday before embarking on a three-game road trip. The Lakers are projected to miss the playoffs for a fifth consecutive year -- a franchise record. 

