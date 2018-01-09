Lakers Trade News: Julius Randle, Jordan Clarskon, Larry Nance available

Jan 12, 2017; San Antonio, TX, USA; Los Angeles Lakers power forward Julius Randle (30) celebrates a basket and a foul with guard Jordan Clarkson (6) during the first half against the San Antonio Spurs at AT&T Center.

Jan 12, 2017; San Antonio, TX, USA; Los Angeles Lakers power forward Julius Randle (30) celebrates a basket and a foul with guard Jordan Clarkson (6) during the first half against the San Antonio Spurs at AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers have made Julius Randle, Jordan Clarkson and Larry Nance Jr. available ahead of the Feb. 8 NBA Trade Deadline, according to a report. It's no secret that the Lakers front office, led by president Magic Johnson, is attempting to make a big splash during July's NBA Free Agency period.

To potentially sign two max-level free agents, the Lakers need to trade the final two years of Jordan Clarkson's contract worth approximately US$26 million (AU$34 million). Randle, however, becomes a Restricted Free Agent (RFA) in July, and could receive several offers from interested suitors. Since Nance is owed only US$2.2 million (AU$2.8 million) for the 2018-19 NBA season, the Lakers are not obligated to trade the athletic power forward. However, both Randle and Clarkson are unlikely to remain on the roster next season.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Lakers plan to be active sellers ahead of the Feb. 8 NBA Trade Deadline with only Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram and Kyle Kuzma on the list of untouchables.

Lakers plan to be active ahead of NBA Trade Deadline

"The Los Angeles Lakers, needing to shed salary for summer free agency, had been hopeful of waiting until the end of the season to move Jordan Clarkson -- owed $26 million beyond this season -- but there's a mutual desire to find something sooner than later. The Lakers have made it clear that Clarkson, Julius Randle and Larry Nance are available," Wojnarowski wrote in a report published Monday.

Clarkson, drafted No. 46 overall in 2014, is averaging 14.2 points, 3.1 assists and 2.8 rebounds in his fourth season in Los Angeles. Though Clarkson is shooting at a career-high clip from the floor, the combo guard is averaging a career-low 23.1 minutes per game, playing behind rookies Lonzo Ball and Josh Hart.

The likes of LeBron James, Paul George, DeMarcus Cousins, Chris Paul, DeAndre Jordan and Isaiah Thomas will headline the 2018 NBA Free Agency class. The Lakers have been linked strongly to George, who hasn't shied away from expressing his desire to play for his hometown franchise. This July, the Lakers have the opportunity to pair up two of the aforementioned All-Stars with their young core. Stay tuned for the latest Lakers Trade News.