Logitech launches the MX Ergo wireless trackball mouse for US$99.99

Logitech has launched a trackball mouse called the MX Ergo, the first of its kind in almost ten years. Aimed at trackball enthusiasts and users looking for alternatives to mice and touchpads, the new “old” device promises custom comfort and precision tracking with multi-device connectivity.

The trackball is back. After putting a touch-sensitive knob on its latest wireless keyboard, Logitech has decided to bring back yet another hardware component from the past. And it’s as old school as it gets.

According to Logitech, users should experience a 20 percent reduction in muscular strain when they use its newest product instead of a typical mouse. This is because the already ergonomically designed MX Ergo has an adjustable hinge allows users to change angles for better wrist posture and pronation. It also only takes a single press of a button to activate precision mode and change cursor speed and accuracy.

The mouse comes with a 500 mAh lithium polymer rechargeable battery that can last up to four months on a single charge. That, however, ultimately depends on usage and computing conditions. Its Swiss maker also says that it can be used for a whole day with just 60 seconds of juicing. What’s more, the trackball can be simultaneously connected and used on two devices for convenience.

“We are so excited by this new trackball,” Logitech’s global portfolio and brand director Anatoliy Polyanker said. “It is back, better than ever and the idea for this trackball innovation was inspired by our users, who invented creative ways to achieve their desired level of comfort, sometimes adding additional wedges under their trackball for elevated angles. “The MX Ergo is our first adjustable trackball that delivers on the need for elevated comfort in a beautiful design.”

The Logitech MX Ergo trackball mouse should be available to purchase soon for the price of US$99.99. That converts to about €89.99 or AU$129.99.

Logitech MX Ergo trackball mouse tech specs and details