Logitech launches the MX Ergo wireless trackball mouse for US$99.99

By @ULB1N on
Logitech MX Ergo wireless trackball
The Logitech MX Ergo wireless trackball mouse promises custom comfort and precision tracking with multi-device connectivity. Logitech

Logitech has launched a trackball mouse called the MX Ergo, the first of its kind in almost ten years. Aimed at trackball enthusiasts and users looking for alternatives to mice and touchpads, the new “old” device promises custom comfort and precision tracking with multi-device connectivity.

The trackball is back. After putting a touch-sensitive knob on its latest wireless keyboard, Logitech has decided to bring back yet another hardware component from the past. And it’s as old school as it gets.

According to Logitech, users should experience a 20 percent reduction in muscular strain when they use its newest product instead of a typical mouse. This is because the already ergonomically designed MX Ergo has an adjustable hinge allows users to change angles for better wrist posture and pronation. It also only takes a single press of a button to activate precision mode and change cursor speed and accuracy.

The mouse comes with a 500 mAh lithium polymer rechargeable battery that can last up to four months on a single charge. That, however, ultimately depends on usage and computing conditions. Its Swiss maker also says that it can be used for a whole day with just 60 seconds of juicing. What’s more, the trackball can be simultaneously connected and used on two devices for convenience.

“We are so excited by this new trackball,” Logitech’s global portfolio and brand director Anatoliy Polyanker said. “It is back, better than ever and the idea for this trackball innovation was inspired by our users, who invented creative ways to achieve their desired level of comfort, sometimes adding additional wedges under their trackball for elevated angles. “The MX Ergo is our first adjustable trackball that delivers on the need for elevated comfort in a beautiful design.”

The Logitech MX Ergo trackball mouse should be available to purchase soon for the price of US$99.99. That converts to about €89.99 or AU$129.99.

Logitech MX Ergo trackball mouse tech specs and details

  • Dimensions:
  • MX Ergo:
  • Height x Width x Depth: 5.22 in (132.5 mm) x 2.02 in (51.4 mm) x 3.93 in (99.8 mm)
  • Weight: 5.78 oz (164 g) (without metal plate / without receiver)
  • Weight: 9.14 oz (259 g) (with metal plate / without receiver)
  • Unifying Receiver:
  • Height x Width x Depth: 0.72 in (18.4 mm mm) x 0.57 in (14.4 mm) x 0.24 in (6.1 mm)
  • Weight: 0.07 oz (2 g)
  • System Requirements:
  • Unifying Receiver:
  • USB port
  • Windows 10 or later, Windows 8, Windows 7
  • macOS X 10.12 or later
  • Bluetooth:
  • Windows 8 or later
  • macOSX 10.12 or later
  • Technical Specifications:
  • Sensor technology:
  • Logitech Advance Optical Tracking
  • Nominal value: 380 dpi
  • Minimal and maximal value: 320 dpi - 440 dpi
  • Number of buttons: 8
  • Wireless technology:
  • Advanced 2.4 GHz wireless technology
  • Operation distance:
  • About 32 ft (10 m)
  • Battery:
  • Rechargeable Li-Po (500 mAh) battery
  • Battery life:
  • Up to 4 months on a single full charge
  • Buttons Durability (Left / Right):
  • 10 million clicks
  • Package Contents:
  • Trackball
  • Unifying receiver
  • Micro-USB cable for recharging
  • User documentation
  • Warranty Information:
  • 1-Year Limited Hardware Warranty

Related
Join the Discussion
Turnbull gov't backs consumers with increased penalties for businesses that breach law
Western Sydney Airport to create more jobs than previously estimated
ANZ customers being warned over hoax email
Australia: 10 highest paid ASX100 CEOs on a realised pay basis
Australian agriculture becomes largest contributor to national GDP growth in 2016-17
Australian agriculture becomes largest contributor to national GDP growth in 2016-17
Childers and Gin Gin to have better access to Centrelink, Medicare services
Childers and Gin Gin to have better access to Centrelink, Medicare services
More Business
Utah hospital apologises to nurse Alex Wubbels after alleged unlawful arrest [VIDEOS]
Plans to introduce mandatory provisional visas before permanent residency in Australia
Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Church passes collection plates to Harvey victims [VIDEO]
Husband charged murder after wife was stabbed, appears to blame cough medicine
These states consider legal action to challenge DACA repeal
These states consider legal action to challenge DACA repeal
Prince William talks about Kate Middleton's pregnancy with third baby
Prince William talks about Kate Middleton's pregnancy with third baby
More News
Rafael Nadal vs Juan Martin del Potro live stream: How to watch US Open online
Sloane Stephens after reaching US Open final: 'American tennis is doing great'
2017 US Open: Roger Federer ousted, del Potro through to semis
Venus Williams vs Sloane Stephens live stream: Watch 2017 US Open online
Rafael Nadal vs Kevin Anderson live stream: Watch US Open final online
Rafael Nadal vs Kevin Anderson live stream: Watch US Open final online
Rafael Nadal soars into US Open final, will face Kevin Anderson
Rafael Nadal soars into US Open final, will face Kevin Anderson
More Sports
Gigabyte X399 Aorus Gaming 7 motherboard: Specs, price and launch details
Asus ROG Strix RX Vega 64 graphics card set for September release
National survey reveals Aussies’ attitude towards family life
How Australian universities address sexual assault on campus
Samsung launches SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs, features and details announced
New Samsung SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs and features
LG V30 specs, features and release details
LG V30 specs, features and release details
More Life
'General Hospital' Sept. 11-15 spoilers
‘Power’ season 5: Executive Producer on bringing the trio together
‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’: Mark Hamill took lightsaber classes
‘Poldark’ star Heida Reed on wearing Jon Snow’s coat
'The Bold and the Beautiful' spoilers for Sept. 11-15: Bill punches Liam
'The Bold and the Beautiful' Sept. 11-15 spoilers [VIDEO]
'The Young and the Restless' spoilers for Sept. 11-15: Ashley discovers something
'The Young and the Restless' Sept. 11-15 spoilers [VIDEOS]
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car