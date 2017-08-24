LG to launch new GK gaming monitors at IFA 2017 next week

By @ULB1N on
LG GK gaming monitors (27GK750F and 32GK850G)
The LG GK gaming monitors come in two variants: a 27-inch unit (27GK750F) and a 32-inch model (32GK850G). LG

LG is set to unveil a couple of new gaming monitors at IFA 2017 (Internationale Funkausstellung Berlin) in Germany next week. The GK series monitors will come in two variants: a 27-inch unit (27GK750F) and a 32-inch model (32GK850G). LG says that the upcoming visual hardware will cater to both action enthusiasts and competitive gamers.

The new LG GK monitors will come with contemporary upgrades, including high refresh rates of 144 Hz (overclockable to 165 Hz) and 240 Hz. The 32GK850G, which is obviously the more ideal unit among the two new monitors, promises fluid graphic motion and is backed by G-Sync graphic processing technology. Nvidia’s enhancement should help diminish stuttering and screen tearing when things get too immersive.

The monitor has a maximum brightness of 350 nits and a QHD (2,560 x 1,440) resolution. It also comes with Sphere Lighting, which utilises LEDs behind the display to create “soft ambience lighting.” LG apparently made the 32GK850G both aesthetically pleasing and substantially practical as well.

“Unique features such as Black Stabiliser deliver clearer contrast to give gamers maximum visibility at all times while Dynamic Action Sync minimises input lag so that players can react faster to the action,” said the South Korean tech giant. “A friendly graphic user interface allows players to easily customise modes for different games and for maximum convenience, the monitor features a one-click stand which installs without the use of screws or tools and allows the monitor’s tilt, height, swivel and pivot angle to be adjusted with minimal effort.”

LG GK 32-inch gaming monitor (32GK850G) The 32GK850G has a maximum brightness of 350 nits and a QHD (2,560 x 1,440) resolution.  LG

The more compact 27GK750F, on the other hand, boasts of its 240 Hz refresh rate, 1 ms Motion Blur Reduction and AMD FreeSync technology. Like its larger brother, it also makes use of features like Black Stabiliser, Dynamic Action Sync and Crosshair, which makes first-person shooters easier.

“Our efforts to deliver the best platform for gamers have resulted in these amazing new monitors, which we’re showcasing at IFA,” according to LG Electronics IT Division vice president Jang Ik-hwan. “We are confident players will notice a difference in their gameplay and look forward to seeing their reactions once they’ve had a chance to test drive these fantastic new products.”

LG is also set to showcase the company’s 34-inch UltraWide 34UC89G gaming monitor at IFA 2017. Attendees of Europe’s biggest tech show will get to experience the hardware, which also has Nvidia G-Sync support alongside a 144 Hz refresh rate (overclockable to 166 Hz). It’s ideal for racing and real-time strategy games.

