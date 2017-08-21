Shuttle XH110G barebone PC has PCIe x16 slot in its 3-litre frame

Barebone enthusiast Shuttle has launched the XH110G slim PC. The machine packs a fully-fledged PCI Express x16 3.0 slot in a 3-litre chassis. The slightly over 3-inch high mini desktop delivers a plethora of options for a small form factor system and is currently available to purchase worldwide.

The Shuttle XH110G has a 25 cm x 20 cm x 7.85 cm (9.84 in x 7.87 in x 3.09 in) frame. The PC’s mainboard paired with an Intel H110 chipset can support up to 32 GB of DDR4 RAM and Intel LGA 1151 processors with up to 65 W of TDP. It comes with two M.2 slots – an M.2-2230 and an M.2-2280 – for added convenience.

Shuttle’s latest XPC houses a full-sized PCI Express x16 3.0 slot, ideal for graphics cards or expansion cards with a x1 x16 connector for further flexibility. The machine’s frame has been subtly modified on different ends to generate adequate space. The chassis cover now has ventilation openings while the bottom portion of the PC can accommodate a 2.5 inch hard disk or SSD and is accessible via a separate hatch.

The barebone computer has a plethora of ports and slots available, including a VGA port, an HDMI port, a couple of USB 3.0 ports and six USB 2.0 ports. Making sure that the system has enough juice to back up its most beefed up configuration is the 180 Watt external power supply unit. Also included is an active heatpipe cooling solution with a pair of discreet 6-centimetre fans, which works whether the PC is flat or upright. The box likewise comes with a VESA mount, although a proper stand is sold separately.

“Not only PC gamers will be interested in the fact that here, it is even possible to combine an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti graphics card with a Core i7 processor and 32 GB of RAM,” according to Shuttle Computer Handels GmbH’s Tom Seiffert. “The XH110G also makes multi-display scenarios a reality or has the room for just the required expansion for a special project.”

The Shuttle XH110G is now available to purchase globally, and sells for around €280 in Europe (including taxes) and AU$399 in Australia. In the US, the barebone PC starts at US$1,070.

