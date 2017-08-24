Acer launches Nitro 5 Spin ‘casual gaming’ laptop with 8th gen i7

Acer has launched an all-new convertible laptop for casual gamers called the Nitro 5 Spin. The 2-in-1 notebook boasts of a versatile design and potent specs – including 8th generation Intel Core chipsets, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 graphics and fast GDDR5 VRAM – for gaming flexibility. It begins arriving in selected counties in October.

Acer’s new laptop furnishes a 15.6-inch FHD IPS touchscreen display. Besides “casual gaming,” the Nitro 5 Spin is also optimised for movie immersion. It has a couple of strategically placed front-facing speakers, a subwoofer and a number of aural technologies – including Dolby Audio Premium, Acer TrueHarmony and Acer Smart Amplifier – to back things up.

The convertible notebook features sleek and lightweight design. Its chassis is made up entirely of aluminium with black brushed hairline finish and red accents. Its battery can provide up to 10 hours of usage for extended gameplay.

“With a convertible design that features four modes, the Acer Nitro 5 Spin is a versatile gaming device that opens up exciting new usage scenarios for casual gamers on the go,” according to Acer Commercial & Detachable Notebooks and IT Products Business general manager James Lin. “Power users will also appreciate the great performance and battery life of the Nitro 5 Spin, while enjoying the superb visuals and immersive audio that it delivers.”

The new laptop, which comes with Windows 10, houses up to an 8th gen Intel Core i7 processor, an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 graphics card and a GDDR5 VRAM. Unfortunately, it only supports up to a 512 GB PCIe SSD, which is somewhat low for any system related to gaming.

For visual enhancement, the 2-in-1 notebook utilises Acer’s own Colour Intelligence and BluelightShield technologies. The former adjusts gamma and saturation in real-time without bogging down the CPU while the latter helps reduce blue light emissions that cause eye strain. For quick and secure Windows Hello access, the portable PC has a fingerprint reader.

The new Nitro laptop is also boosted by Acer’s omni-directional ExoAmp Antenna, which ensures that wireless signals are always stable. It does the job even if the antenna is positioned underneath the laptop’s metal cover. It likewise doesn’t matter whichever the way the notebook is facing.

The Acer Nitro 5 will be available in North America in October with a US$999 starting price. It arrives in Europe in the same month for a €1,199 base price. Australian pricing and availability have yet to be revealed so stay connected with IBTimes AU for updates.