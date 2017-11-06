Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 close to new contract

By @saihoops on
Lewis Hamilton, 2017 Formula One season
Formula One F1 - Malaysia Grand Prix 2017 - Drivers' News Conference - Sepang, Malaysia - September 28, 2017 Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton speaks to journalists. Reuters / Edgar Su

Newly-crowned Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton has revealed that he plans to sign a contract extension with Mercedes F1 within the coming week. Hamilton, who clinched his fourth world championship at the Mexican Grand Prix last week, is under contract with the team until the end of the 2018 season. 

According to BBC Sport, the basic deal is worth US$31 million (AU$40 million) per year with bonuses for winning races and the championship. The new deal could fetch Hamilton as much as US$40 million (AU$52 million) over the course of a season.

"It should be done this week. There is no reason it shouldn't. Honestly, it's 99.6% done. There's no negotiating left, it's just legal stuff," Hamilton said in the lead-up to the Brazilian Grand Prix (Nov. 10-12).

Lewis Hamilton new contract nearly finalised

The report added: "The overall value of Hamilton's deal is fundamentally similar to F1's two other big earners and multiple champions, McLaren's Fernando Alonso and Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel. Alonso is being paid US$40 million (AU$52 million) a year by McLaren and Honda for the duration of the three-year deal he has signed, which runs until 2017. Vettel will earn a one-off US$50 million (AU$65 million) in his first season with Ferrari in 2015 but less after that, according to senior sources."

Valtteri Bottas, Hamilton's teammate, has already signed a fresh one-year contract to race for the German team in the 2018 Formula One season. Toto Wolff, executive director at Mercedes F1, revealed recently that Hamilton and Bottas feature in the team's long term plans. Bottas earned a last-minute starting spot with the team after former world champion Nico Rosberg retired abruptly at the end of the 2016 season.

"We spoke a few weeks ago back at the factory and said that we would be sitting down. It is quite and easy process for us. We already have something great in place and it is really just about extending it and enhancing it and working on what more I can do for them and vice versa. But I am pretty sure within the next month or so we would have time to have sat down."

The 2017 Formula One season will conclude with season-ending races at Brazil and Abu Dhabi. With the Drivers' and Constructors' titles already in the kitty, Mercedes F1 faces little pressure from rival teams. The German team has already locked up Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas for the 2018 Formula One season.

Related
Join the Discussion
Woolworths sees good sales momentum, gains lead over Coles
Halloween 2017: The Australian way to get into the spirit
World butter shortage: What it means for Melbourne's pastry community
Uber rival Taxify plans to launch services in Australia, promises good offers
Perth retailers earns extended trading hours over the Christmas period
Perth retailers earns extended trading hours over the Christmas period
Comprehensive credit reporting in Australia: A ‘game changer’ for consumers, lenders
Comprehensive credit reporting in Australia: A ‘game changer’ for consumers, lenders
More Business
Egyptian TV presenter faces jail time after appearing to promote pre-marital sex
Twitter employee uses last day in the job to deactivate Trump's account
Truck attack: Trump tweets NYC suspect ‘should get death penalty’
Cassie Sainsbury’s $100K legal bill to be shouldered by Australian taxpayers
Multiple people feared dead in helicopter crash that kills Saudi prince
Multiple people feared dead in helicopter crash that kills Saudi prince
Australia turns down New Zealand’s refugee offer, prefers US deal
Australia turns down New Zealand’s refugee offer, prefers US deal
More News
NBA Trade News: Pistons deny Eric Bledsoe-Reggie Jackson swap in the works
Los Angeles Lakers vs Brooklyn Nets live stream: Watch NBA online
Rafael Nadal seals year-end World No. 1 ranking at Paris Masters
Cleveland Cavaliers hold emergency meeting to air out differences
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 close to new contract
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 close to new contract
Jahlil Okafor Trade: Celtics refuse to part with first-round pick
Jahlil Okafor Trade: Celtics refuse to part with first-round pick
More Sports
Humble Jumbo Bundle 10 comes with US$174 worth of Steam games
4 Asian horror games to play this November
Android horror games: Humble Mobile Halloween Bundle includes 'Sanitarium' and more
'Monster Hunter World' trailer: Aloy from 'Horizon Zero Dawn' as playable character
New indie Steam games for November week 1: 'Usurper' and more
New indie Steam games for November week 1: 'Usurper' and more
Diving deeper into nautical archaeology
Diving deeper into nautical archaeology
More Life
‘Outlander’ season 3: Using a drone to film a scene
‘Star Wars Rebels’ season 4: Contacting Command
‘Lucifer’ season 3 episode 6: Team heads to Sin City
Controversial Dutch TV show ‘Raped or Not’ to air
'Game of Thrones' season 8: Leaked pictures of a castle set
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8: Another possible siege
'Vikings' season 5 premiere countdown begins
‘Vikings’ season 5: New trailer is all about secrets
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car