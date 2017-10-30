Lewis Hamilton on fourth F1 World Title: 'Beyond wildest dreams'

By @saihoops on
Lewis Hamilton, 2017 Formula One season
Formula One F1 - Malaysia Grand Prix 2017 - Drivers' News Conference - Sepang, Malaysia - September 28, 2017 Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton speaks to journalists. Reuters / Edgar Su

Mercedes star Lewis Hamilton made history Sunday by capturing his fourth Formula One World championship at the Mexican Grand Prix. Though Hamilton ended the race with a ninth-place finish, Sebastian Vettel and Ferrari's inability to keep pace with the Red Bull all but sealed the drivers' title for the Briton.

While Red Bull teenager Max Verstappen won his second race of the 2017 Formula One season, Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas and Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen rounded off the podium. Vettel needed to win all three remaining races of the year for a shot at his fifth world championship, despite leading Hamilton in the title race midway through the season.

After capturing his fourth title, Hamilton admitted that he would have preferred a more commanding drive at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez circuit in Mexico City. 

"It was a horrible way to do it (win the title), to be honest. But what can I do? I told you I wasn't going to go easy at Turn 1. And I don't think I was too aggressive or anything like that, I placed my car in the perfect position. I'm looking forward to seeing the replay, but I left a lot of space for the car behind. So, you know, still I rise, that's all I'm going to say," Hamilton said after the race.

Lewis Hamilton sets his sights on fifth world title

Hamilton, after becoming his nation's most successful driver ever, declared that he is gunning for a fifth world championship. "Whether you are at home or waiting at the bus stop, in a taxi, or driving to work, or sitting on your couch at home, or mowing your lawn, thanks so much for all the energy you send my way. I am trying to represent the British flag as proudly as possible. I won't give up. There is more to go."

Reflecting on his storied career, Hamilton couldn't help but romance over his roots and the foundation laid by McLaren F1 -- the team that recruited the Briton into the sport. 

"Honestly, really don't know, man. I grew up in Stevenage. This is all beyond my wildest dreams. I never thought this... the possibility of even getting into F1 was so far-fetched, so to think now I have four world championships... Firstly, for everyone making positive comments, thank you for all the support. For people who follow me on social media and give me all the love, I really do appreciate it."

The 2017 Formula One season will culminate with season-ending races at Brazil and Abu Dhabi. With the Drivers' and Constructors' titles already in the bag, Mercedes F1 faces little pressure from rivals Red Bull F1 and Ferrari. Mercedes has already locked up Hamilton and Bottas for the 2018 Formula One season. 

Join the Discussion
Uber rival Taxify plans to launch services in Australia, promises good offers
Woolworths workers reportedly pushes for wage increases of $2 an hour
The last Holden: Australia's final locally made car rolls off production line
ANZ sells its OnePath Pensions and Investments to IOOF
Halloween 2017: The Australian way to get into the spirit
Halloween 2017: The Australian way to get into the spirit
World butter shortage: What it means for Melbourne's pastry community
World butter shortage: What it means for Melbourne's pastry community
More Business
Unearthed clip shows Trump kissing young woman, talking about ‘beautiful’ teenager
Easier citizenship test for wannabe Aussies after Senate rejects amendments
Melania Trump body double story divides the Internet
Donald Trump net worth: Forbes reveals why POTUS slips in rich list
Jacinda Ardern becomes youngest and 3rd female New Zealand prime minister
Jacinda Ardern becomes youngest and 3rd female New Zealand prime minister
'Love Barack': What young Obama wrote to his ex-girlfriend
'Love Barack': What young Obama wrote to his ex-girlfriend
More News
Lewis Hamilton on fourth F1 World Title: 'Beyond wildest dreams'
Roger Federer withdraws from Paris Masters, Rafael Nadal to remain No. 1
Draymond Green, Bradley Beal escape suspension for altercation
Cleveland Cavaliers not worried about three losses in four games
Cavs coach Tyronn Lue calls latest loss to Knicks 'unacceptable'
Cavs coach Tyronn Lue calls latest loss to Knicks 'unacceptable'
Caroline Wozniacki captures first WTA Finals title, upsets Venus Williams
Caroline Wozniacki captures first WTA Finals title, upsets Venus Williams
More Sports
Gigabyte X399 Aorus Gaming 7 motherboard: Specs, price and launch details
Asus ROG Strix RX Vega 64 graphics card set for September release
National survey reveals Aussies’ attitude towards family life
How Australian universities address sexual assault on campus
Samsung launches SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs, features and details announced
New Samsung SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs and features
LG V30 specs, features and release details
LG V30 specs, features and release details
More Life
‘Lucifer’ season 3: An awkward moment for Morningstar
‘Star Wars Rebels’ season 4: Hera and Kanan get intimate
‘The Walking Dead’ season 8 episode 2: Kingdom in trouble
‘Outlander’ season 3 episode 7 preview
'Coronation Street' spoilers for Oct. 30: Seb might be HIV positive
'Coronation Street' Oct. 30 spoilers [VIDEOS]
'Coronation Street' spoilers for Oct. 27: Aidan kisses Alya
'Coronation Street' Oct. 27 spoilers [VIDEO]
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car