Lewis Hamilton on fourth F1 World Title: 'Beyond wildest dreams'

Mercedes star Lewis Hamilton made history Sunday by capturing his fourth Formula One World championship at the Mexican Grand Prix. Though Hamilton ended the race with a ninth-place finish, Sebastian Vettel and Ferrari's inability to keep pace with the Red Bull all but sealed the drivers' title for the Briton.

While Red Bull teenager Max Verstappen won his second race of the 2017 Formula One season, Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas and Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen rounded off the podium. Vettel needed to win all three remaining races of the year for a shot at his fifth world championship, despite leading Hamilton in the title race midway through the season.

After capturing his fourth title, Hamilton admitted that he would have preferred a more commanding drive at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez circuit in Mexico City.

"It was a horrible way to do it (win the title), to be honest. But what can I do? I told you I wasn't going to go easy at Turn 1. And I don't think I was too aggressive or anything like that, I placed my car in the perfect position. I'm looking forward to seeing the replay, but I left a lot of space for the car behind. So, you know, still I rise, that's all I'm going to say," Hamilton said after the race.

Lewis Hamilton sets his sights on fifth world title

Hamilton, after becoming his nation's most successful driver ever, declared that he is gunning for a fifth world championship. "Whether you are at home or waiting at the bus stop, in a taxi, or driving to work, or sitting on your couch at home, or mowing your lawn, thanks so much for all the energy you send my way. I am trying to represent the British flag as proudly as possible. I won't give up. There is more to go."

Reflecting on his storied career, Hamilton couldn't help but romance over his roots and the foundation laid by McLaren F1 -- the team that recruited the Briton into the sport.

"Honestly, really don't know, man. I grew up in Stevenage. This is all beyond my wildest dreams. I never thought this... the possibility of even getting into F1 was so far-fetched, so to think now I have four world championships... Firstly, for everyone making positive comments, thank you for all the support. For people who follow me on social media and give me all the love, I really do appreciate it."

The 2017 Formula One season will culminate with season-ending races at Brazil and Abu Dhabi. With the Drivers' and Constructors' titles already in the bag, Mercedes F1 faces little pressure from rivals Red Bull F1 and Ferrari. Mercedes has already locked up Hamilton and Bottas for the 2018 Formula One season.