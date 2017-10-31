Lewis Hamilton takes swipe at former teammate Nico Rosberg

By @saihoops on
Lewis Hamilton, 2017 Formula One season
Formula One F1 - Malaysia Grand Prix 2017 - Drivers' News Conference - Sepang, Malaysia - September 28, 2017 Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton speaks to journalists. Reuters / Edgar Su

Lewis Hamilton, the newly-crowned Formula One world champion, has taken a subtle shot towards former Mercedes teammate Nico Rosberg. After capturing his fourth world championship Sunday, Hamilton said he had no intention of doing "the easy thing" and retire from the sport.

Rosberg shocked the world of motor sports last year when he announced his retirement barely days after winning his maiden F1 world title. But Hamilton is admittedly not wired that way, and hopes to reign supreme over the sport for many more years.

“I could do the easy thing like obviously Nico (Rosberg) did which is just stop and retreat with these four titles, but I think there’s more in me, I think there’s more to come, more of a challenge, as there are harder times ahead. I like that, I love that, that’s challenging,” Hamilton told reporters in a press conference.

Hamilton broke a plethora of records during the 2017 Formula One season and inched closer to becoming the sport's all-time most successful driver. Besides setting the new record for most pole positions, Hamilton improved his overall tally of race victories to 62, moving well past the third-placed Alain Prost (51). 

Will Lewis Hamilton surpass Michael Schumacher?

Earlier this year, Sky Sports did a statistical breakdown and projected that Hamilton would need another 109 Grand Prix starts to surpass Schumacher. "Hamilton achieved his 60th win at the 202nd attempt, 15 years after Schumacher became the first F1 driver to 60 with victory at the 2002 British GP. That was the German driver’s 170th race start. Approaching the end of his 11th season in the sport, Hamilton has won at a rate of once every 3.4 races. Using that strike rate, he’d need another 109 races to reach the magical 92 wins."

However, Hamilton reiterated that he's not chasing Schumacher’s records. “I’m different. People talk about Michael’s single-mindedness about his job but to stand out in the world today is a lot harder because it’s all been done before. So doing something different that helps you stand out, that really highlights your individuality, is really important and that’s really something I’m working on.”

The 2017 Formula One season will conclude with season-ending races at Brazil and Abu Dhabi. With the Drivers' and Constructors' titles already in the kitty, Mercedes F1 faces little pressure from rival teams. The German team has already locked up Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas for the 2018 Formula One season.

Related
Join the Discussion
Uber rival Taxify plans to launch services in Australia, promises good offers
Woolworths workers reportedly pushes for wage increases of $2 an hour
The last Holden: Australia's final locally made car rolls off production line
ANZ sells its OnePath Pensions and Investments to IOOF
Halloween 2017: The Australian way to get into the spirit
Halloween 2017: The Australian way to get into the spirit
World butter shortage: What it means for Melbourne's pastry community
World butter shortage: What it means for Melbourne's pastry community
More Business
Unearthed clip shows Trump kissing young woman, talking about ‘beautiful’ teenager
Easier citizenship test for wannabe Aussies after Senate rejects amendments
Melania Trump body double story divides the Internet
Donald Trump net worth: Forbes reveals why POTUS slips in rich list
Jacinda Ardern becomes youngest and 3rd female New Zealand prime minister
Jacinda Ardern becomes youngest and 3rd female New Zealand prime minister
'Love Barack': What young Obama wrote to his ex-girlfriend
'Love Barack': What young Obama wrote to his ex-girlfriend
More News
Tiger Woods set to return in November after nine-month layoff
LeBron James Free Agency: Houston Rockets set to make serious run
Cavs coach Tyronn Lue calls latest loss to Knicks 'unacceptable'
Caroline Wozniacki captures first WTA Finals title, upsets Venus Williams
Lewis Hamilton takes swipe at former teammate Nico Rosberg
Lewis Hamilton takes swipe at former teammate Nico Rosberg
DeAndre Jordan, Clippers fail to reach contract extension
DeAndre Jordan, Clippers fail to reach contract extension
More Sports
Gigabyte X399 Aorus Gaming 7 motherboard: Specs, price and launch details
Asus ROG Strix RX Vega 64 graphics card set for September release
National survey reveals Aussies’ attitude towards family life
How Australian universities address sexual assault on campus
Samsung launches SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs, features and details announced
New Samsung SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs and features
LG V30 specs, features and release details
LG V30 specs, features and release details
More Life
Kevin Spacey slammed for coming out as gay after sexual misconduct allegation
'Coronation Street' Oct. 30 spoilers [VIDEOS]
'Coronation Street' Oct. 27 spoilers [VIDEO]
‘Lucifer’ season 3: An awkward moment for Morningstar
'General Hospital' spoilers for Oct. 31 to Nov. 3: Sonny hires Diane
'General Hospital' Oct. 31 to Nov. 3 spoilers [VIDEOS]
'Days of Our Lives' spoilers for Oct. 31 to Nov. 3
'Days of Our Lives' Oct. 31 to Nov. 3 spoilers
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car